Rational: 8% Organic Growth Keeps 2026 Success on Track

RATIONAL’s sales revenue rose by 6% year-on-year to €641.5 million in the first half of 2026, representing 8% organic growth after adjusting for exchange rates.

EBIT increased by 11% to €169.9 million, lifting the EBIT margin to 26.5%, compared with 25.3% in the prior-year period.

A reimbursement of approximately €14 million in US IEEPA tariffs significantly boosted gross margin and earnings; without this one-off effect, the H1 EBIT margin would have been 24.3%.

Europe was the main growth driver, with revenue up 9% in both Germany and other European markets; North America grew 1% reported and over 10% after currency adjustments, while Asia declined 2%.

The iVario product group grew strongly, with sales up 14% to €79.4 million, while iCombi sales increased 5% to €562.2 million.

RATIONAL confirmed its full-year 2026 forecast of an EBIT margin between 25% and 26%, supported by strong demand, new orders, and rising order backlogs.

The next important date, Financial results / Half-year 2026 conference call (Alternative: Financials / H1 2026 conference call), at Rational is on 06.08.2026.

The price of Rational at the time of the news was 683,75EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 673,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,57 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.491,35PKT (-0,68 %).



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