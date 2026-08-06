SAF-HOLLAND: Profitable Growth Continues, Cash Flow Jumps in H1 2026

Group sales increased by 1.6% to EUR 905.7 million in the first half of 2026; second-quarter sales rose 2.6% to EUR 454.0 million.

Growth was mainly driven by EMEA, which reached EUR 467.3 million, and APAC, which grew organically by 20.2% to EUR 113.9 million; Americas sales declined to EUR 324.5 million.

Adjusted EBIT rose to EUR 85.9 million, while the adjusted EBIT margin improved from 9.3% to 9.5%, supported by operating efficiencies, economies of scale and cost improvements.

Net income attributable to shareholders increased significantly by 75% to EUR 42.0 million; adjusted earnings per share rose from EUR 0.83 to EUR 1.24.

Operating free cash flow improved substantially to EUR 65.8 million, compared with EUR 9.1 million in the prior-year period.

SAF-HOLLAND confirmed its 2026 outlook, expecting sales of EUR 1.7–1.85 billion, an adjusted EBIT margin of 9–10%, and capital expenditures of up to 3% of sales.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SAF-HOLLAND is on 06.08.2026.

The price of SAF-HOLLAND at the time of the news was 21,000EUR and was up +0,48 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,250EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,19 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.559,42PKT (-0,62 %).





