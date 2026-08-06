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    SAF-HOLLAND: Profitable Growth Continues, Cash Flow Jumps in H1 2026

    SAF-HOLLAND delivered solid first-half 2026 results, with higher sales, stronger profitability and a sharp cash flow upswing despite regional market headwinds.

    SAF-HOLLAND: Profitable Growth Continues, Cash Flow Jumps in H1 2026
    Foto: SAF Holland
    • Group sales increased by 1.6% to EUR 905.7 million in the first half of 2026, with second-quarter sales rising 2.6% to EUR 454.0 million.
    • Growth was driven by EMEA and APAC: EMEA sales rose to EUR 467.3 million, while APAC grew 20.2% organically; Americas sales declined amid weak North American demand.
    • Adjusted EBIT increased to EUR 85.9 million, and the adjusted EBIT margin improved from 9.3% to 9.5%, supported by efficiency measures, economies of scale and cost improvements.
    • Net income attributable to shareholders rose 75% to EUR 42.0 million, while adjusted earnings per share increased from EUR 0.83 to EUR 1.24.
    • Operating free cash flow improved significantly to EUR 65.8 million, compared with EUR 9.1 million in the prior-year period, mainly due to strong earnings and lower working-capital outflows.
    • SAF-HOLLAND confirmed its 2026 outlook, including sales of EUR 1.7–1.85 billion, an adjusted EBIT margin of 9–10% and capital expenditure of up to 3% of sales.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SAF-HOLLAND is on 06.08.2026.

    The price of SAF-HOLLAND at the time of the news was 21,000EUR and was up +0,48 % compared with the previous day.
    17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,48 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.559,42PKT (-0,62 %).


    SAF-HOLLAND

    +1,43 %
    -0,24 %
    +2,93 %
    +21,82 %
    +31,38 %
    +66,93 %
    +70,30 %
    +95,37 %
    -23,93 %
    ISIN:DE000SAFH001WKN:SAFH00
    SAF-HOLLAND direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    SAF-HOLLAND: Profitable Growth Continues, Cash Flow Jumps in H1 2026 SAF-HOLLAND delivered solid first-half 2026 results, with higher sales, stronger profitability and a sharp cash flow upswing despite regional market headwinds.
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