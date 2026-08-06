SAF-HOLLAND: Profitable Growth Continues, Cash Flow Jumps in H1 2026

Group sales increased by 1.6% to EUR 905.7 million in the first half of 2026, with second-quarter sales rising 2.6% to EUR 454.0 million.

Growth was driven by EMEA and APAC: EMEA sales rose to EUR 467.3 million, while APAC grew 20.2% organically; Americas sales declined amid weak North American demand.

Adjusted EBIT increased to EUR 85.9 million, and the adjusted EBIT margin improved from 9.3% to 9.5%, supported by efficiency measures, economies of scale and cost improvements.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose 75% to EUR 42.0 million, while adjusted earnings per share increased from EUR 0.83 to EUR 1.24.

Operating free cash flow improved significantly to EUR 65.8 million, compared with EUR 9.1 million in the prior-year period, mainly due to strong earnings and lower working-capital outflows.

SAF-HOLLAND confirmed its 2026 outlook, including sales of EUR 1.7–1.85 billion, an adjusted EBIT margin of 9–10% and capital expenditure of up to 3% of sales.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SAF-HOLLAND is on 06.08.2026.

The price of SAF-HOLLAND at the time of the news was 21,000EUR and was up +0,48 % compared with the previous day.

17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,48 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.559,42PKT (-0,62 %).





