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    Commerzbank: Record H1 2026 Result—Outlook Confirmed

    Commerzbank powers ahead in 2026, posting record profits, stronger efficiency and resilient asset quality, while confirming its outlook and planning a major share buyback.

    Commerzbank: Record H1 2026 Result—Outlook Confirmed
    Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
    • Commerzbank reported a record first-half 2026 operating result of €2.7 billion, up 14% year-on-year, while net income rose 40% to €1.8 billion.
    • Revenues increased 7% to €6.5 billion, driven mainly by an 8% rise in net commission income to €2.2 billion; net interest income remained broadly stable despite lower interest rates.
    • Efficiency improved, with the cost-income ratio falling to 53% including compulsory contributions and 50% excluding them.
    • Profitability reached record levels, with net RoTE at 12.6% in H1 2026; the CET1 ratio remained strong at 14.4%.
    • Asset quality stayed resilient: the H1 risk result was minus €344 million, while the non-performing exposure ratio remained unchanged at 1.1%.
    • Commerzbank confirmed its 2026 outlook, including net income of at least €3.4 billion, and plans a share buyback of up to €1.2 billion following ECB approval.

    The next important date, Most natural translation (for a heading): "Q2 2026 results." Other possible translations depending on context: - "Result Q2 2026" - "Q2 2026 result" - "Q2 2026 earnings" (if financial/earnings context), at Commerzbank is on 06.08.2026.

    The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 39,10EUR and was down -0,43 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 39,10EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,01 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 26.217,00PKT (+0,01 %).


    Commerzbank

    -1,63 %
    +6,44 %
    +4,26 %
    +9,41 %
    +23,14 %
    +267,28 %
    +653,56 %
    +621,50 %
    -58,13 %
    ISIN:DE000CBK1001WKN:CBK100
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    Commerzbank: Record H1 2026 Result—Outlook Confirmed Commerzbank powers ahead in 2026, posting record profits, stronger efficiency and resilient asset quality, while confirming its outlook and planning a major share buyback.
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