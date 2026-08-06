Infracore Delivers Strong H1 Results, Reaffirms 2026 Distribution
In the first half of 2026, the company strengthened its financial position, boosted profitability and expanded its healthcare property portfolio through strategic transactions.
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- Rental income rose 5.3% to CHF 35.9 million, while EBITDA increased 3.6% to CHF 32.4 million, resulting in a 90.4% EBITDA margin.
- Net profit grew 5.5% to CHF 22.8 million, and earnings per share increased to CHF 1.96 from CHF 1.86 in the prior-year period.
- Net loan-to-value improved significantly to 42.8%, compared with 44.5% at year-end 2025 and 48.6% a year earlier.
- The property portfolio was valued at approximately CHF 1.412 billion as of 30 June 2026; two non-core properties in Solothurn and Sorengo were sold during the first half.
- Infracore completed its IPO on 9 July 2026 and acquired the See-Spital property in Horgen, its first sale-and-leaseback transaction with a public hospital.
- For 2026, the company expects rental income of around CHF 74 million, funds from operations of approximately CHF 47 million, and a distribution of CHF 2.95–3.05 per share.
The price of Infracore at the time of the news was 57,00EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
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