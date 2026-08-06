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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsGFT Technologies AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu GFT Technologies
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    GFT Technologies Boosts Profitability and AI Growth, Confirms Guidance

    GFT enters H1 2026 with solid growth and surging AI momentum, as Wynxx scales globally and key markets and sectors accelerate despite a cautious climate.

    GFT Technologies Boosts Profitability and AI Growth, Confirms Guidance
    Foto: Bernd Weißbrod - picture alliance/dpa
    • GFT Technologies increased H1 2026 revenue by 5% to EUR 462.6 million, while adjusted EBIT rose 8% to EUR 32.6 million and EBT grew 26% to EUR 24.0 million.
    • The Wynxx Agentic AI Platform gained significant momentum, reaching 113 enterprise clients in 12 countries, EUR 144 million in influenced contract value, and EUR 24.4 million in influenced revenue in H1 2026.
    • GFT expanded Wynxx into business process solutions, including an Agentic AI credit-risk platform for a major European bank, generating EUR 14.8 million in influenced revenue.
    • Growth was strongest in Brazil (+38%), Colombia (+27%), Switzerland (+22%), and Spain (+13%); by sector, Industry & Others grew 14%, Insurance 7%, and Banking 3%.
    • The order backlog increased 18% year on year to EUR 483.5 million, supporting continued growth despite cautious investment conditions in parts of Europe.
    • GFT confirmed its 2026 guidance, targeting revenue of around EUR 930 million, adjusted EBIT of EUR 71 million, and EBT of approximately EUR 56 million.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at GFT Technologies is on 06.08.2026.

    The price of GFT Technologies at the time of the news was 23,500EUR and was up +0,11 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.559,42PKT (-0,62 %).


    GFT Technologies

    +0,11 %
    -2,29 %
    +10,24 %
    +21,25 %
    +32,64 %
    -7,37 %
    -17,08 %
    +17,75 %
    +42,44 %
    ISIN:DE0005800601WKN:580060
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    GFT Technologies Boosts Profitability and AI Growth, Confirms Guidance GFT enters H1 2026 with solid growth and surging AI momentum, as Wynxx scales globally and key markets and sectors accelerate despite a cautious climate.
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