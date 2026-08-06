United Internet Delivers Strong First-Half Results in 2026

United Internet increased fee-based customer contracts by 550,000 to 30.27 million in the first half of 2026, driven mainly by IONOS and Mail & Media.

Sales rose 3.3% year-on-year to EUR 3.091 billion.

EBITDA increased by 5.1% to EUR 676.0 million, while EBIT grew significantly by 20.0% to EUR 342.4 million.

Earnings per share from continuing operations climbed 59.6% to EUR 0.75, supported partly by lower tax expenses.

Cash capital expenditure amounted to EUR 283.6 million, down from EUR 297.0 million in the prior-year period.

United Internet confirmed its 2026 guidance, expecting sales of around EUR 6.25 billion, EBITDA of approximately EUR 1.45 billion, and cash capex of EUR 600–650 million.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at United Internet is on 06.08.2026.

The price of United Internet at the time of the news was 23,180EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,160EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,09 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.473,75PKT (-0,05 %).



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