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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsIONOS Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu IONOS Group
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    IONOS Group Posts Strong H1 2026, Sets Full-Year Forecast

    IONOS accelerates its growth in 2026, boosting customers, revenue and earnings while rolling out new AI tools and upgrading its full-year outlook.

    IONOS Group Posts Strong H1 2026, Sets Full-Year Forecast
    Foto: 996360666
    • IONOS’s customer base grew by 280,000 to 6.91 million in the first half of 2026, compared with 6.47 million a year earlier.
    • Revenue increased by 6.9% to €701.1 million, or 8.2% excluding currency effects.
    • Adjusted EBITDA rose by 3.5% to €245.2 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.0%.
    • Adjusted earnings per share increased from €0.69 to €0.84, mainly due to higher EBITDA and lower financing expenses.
    • IONOS’s AI Phone Assistant is now available in all markets, while its AI App & Site Builder introduces a “Vibe Coding” product for small and medium-sized businesses.
    • The 2026 outlook was upgraded to approximately 8% currency-adjusted revenue growth and approximately €530 million in adjusted EBITDA, with a projected margin of 37–38%.

    The next important date, Analyst event, at IONOS Group is on 06.08.2026.

    The price of IONOS Group at the time of the news was 31,99EUR and was up +0,06 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,01EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,06 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.466,45PKT (-0,08 %).


    IONOS Group

    +1,00 %
    -2,74 %
    +10,53 %
    +13,60 %
    -20,65 %
    +113,52 %
    +54,56 %
    ISIN:DE000A3E00M1WKN:A3E00M
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    IONOS Group Posts Strong H1 2026, Sets Full-Year Forecast IONOS accelerates its growth in 2026, boosting customers, revenue and earnings while rolling out new AI tools and upgrading its full-year outlook.
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