IONOS Group Posts Strong H1 2026, Sets Full-Year Forecast

IONOS’s customer base grew by 280,000 to 6.91 million in the first half of 2026, compared with 6.47 million a year earlier.

Revenue increased by 6.9% to €701.1 million, or 8.2% excluding currency effects.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 3.5% to €245.2 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.0%.

Adjusted earnings per share increased from €0.69 to €0.84, mainly due to higher EBITDA and lower financing expenses.

IONOS’s AI Phone Assistant is now available in all markets, while its AI App & Site Builder introduces a “Vibe Coding” product for small and medium-sized businesses.

The 2026 outlook was upgraded to approximately 8% currency-adjusted revenue growth and approximately €530 million in adjusted EBITDA, with a projected margin of 37–38%.

The next important date, Analyst event, at IONOS Group is on 06.08.2026.

The price of IONOS Group at the time of the news was 31,99EUR and was up +0,06 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,01EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,06 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.466,45PKT (-0,08 %).







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