Instone Real Estate Group: Strong H1 Cash Flow, Demand Recovery Slows

Adjusted revenues fell to **EUR 184.2 million** in H1 2026 from EUR 231.0 million, while adjusted earnings after tax declined to **EUR 1.3 million** from EUR 17.2 million; stronger results are expected in H2.

Adjusted gross margin improved to an industry-leading **27.9%**, up from 25.3% year-on-year, demonstrating the quality of Instone’s portfolio and cost leadership.

Sales volume increased to **EUR 114.8 million** from EUR 96.3 million despite geopolitical uncertainty; institutional transactions worth around **EUR 150 million** are in advanced negotiations.

Strong operating cash flow of **EUR 42.7 million** further improved financial flexibility, supported by a solid balance sheet with a low **loan-to-cost ratio of 16.9%**.

Instone confirmed the lower end of its 2026 guidance: **EUR 550–600 million** in adjusted revenues, **EUR 35–40 million** in adjusted earnings after tax, and **EUR 650–750 million** in sales.

The company signed a joint venture with financial investor **Ginkgo/Edmond de Rothschild** to develop the Düsseldorf-Benrath project, comprising **800–1,000 apartments** with an expected gross development value of approximately **EUR 480 million**.

The next important date, Publication of the half-year financial report as of June 30, 2026, at Instone Real Estate Group is on 06.08.2026.

The price of Instone Real Estate Group at the time of the news was 7,7200EUR and was up +0,78 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,7000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,26 % since publication.







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