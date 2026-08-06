🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsInstone Real Estate Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Instone Real Estate Group
    41 Aufrufe 41 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Instone Real Estate Group: Strong H1 Cash Flow, Demand Recovery Slows

    Instone navigated a challenging first half with resilient margins, solid cash flow and rising sales, laying the groundwork for a stronger second half and major new projects.

    Instone Real Estate Group: Strong H1 Cash Flow, Demand Recovery Slows
    Foto: LO-DESIGN - unsplash
    • Adjusted revenues fell to **EUR 184.2 million** in H1 2026 from EUR 231.0 million, while adjusted earnings after tax declined to **EUR 1.3 million** from EUR 17.2 million; stronger results are expected in H2.
    • Adjusted gross margin improved to an industry-leading **27.9%**, up from 25.3% year-on-year, demonstrating the quality of Instone’s portfolio and cost leadership.
    • Sales volume increased to **EUR 114.8 million** from EUR 96.3 million despite geopolitical uncertainty; institutional transactions worth around **EUR 150 million** are in advanced negotiations.
    • Strong operating cash flow of **EUR 42.7 million** further improved financial flexibility, supported by a solid balance sheet with a low **loan-to-cost ratio of 16.9%**.
    • Instone confirmed the lower end of its 2026 guidance: **EUR 550–600 million** in adjusted revenues, **EUR 35–40 million** in adjusted earnings after tax, and **EUR 650–750 million** in sales.
    • The company signed a joint venture with financial investor **Ginkgo/Edmond de Rothschild** to develop the Düsseldorf-Benrath project, comprising **800–1,000 apartments** with an expected gross development value of approximately **EUR 480 million**.

    The next important date, Publication of the half-year financial report as of June 30, 2026, at Instone Real Estate Group is on 06.08.2026.

    The price of Instone Real Estate Group at the time of the news was 7,7200EUR and was up +0,78 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,7000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,26 % since publication.


    Instone Real Estate Group

    0,00 %
    -1,03 %
    -4,96 %
    -9,67 %
    -18,07 %
    +15,54 %
    -71,42 %
    -65,22 %
    ISIN:DE000A2NBX80WKN:A2NBX8
    Instone Real Estate Group direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Instone Real Estate Group: Strong H1 Cash Flow, Demand Recovery Slows Instone navigated a challenging first half with resilient margins, solid cash flow and rising sales, laying the groundwork for a stronger second half and major new projects.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     