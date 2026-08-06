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    SGL Carbon: On Track for 2026 Targets—Why Investors Should Care

    Despite lower sales, SGL Carbon’s first half of 2026 shows improving profitability, stronger margins and a clear path toward its confirmed full-year targets.

    SGL Carbon: On Track for 2026 Targets—Why Investors Should Care
    Foto: SGL Carbon
    • SGL Carbon’s H1 2026 sales fell 13.0% year-on-year to €394.2 million, mainly due to discontinued unprofitable carbon fiber activities and weaker demand in key markets.
    • Adjusted EBITDA declined slightly by 3.7% to €69.8 million, while the adjusted EBITDA margin improved from 16.0% to 17.7%, partly due to €28.7 million in semiconductor-related compensation payments.
    • Net income improved significantly to €11.8 million, compared with a €31.4 million loss in H1 2025, supported by substantially lower restructuring costs.
    • Graphite Solutions increased sales by 5.9% to €234.1 million and adjusted EBITDA by 14.2% to €46.6 million, whereas Process Technology sales and adjusted EBITDA fell sharply due to weak chemical-sector demand.
    • Fiber Composites sales decreased to €99.4 million following the restructuring, but adjusted EBITDA rose 78.3% to €18.9 million due to cost reductions and an improved product mix.
    • SGL Carbon confirmed its 2026 targets: sales of €720–770 million and adjusted EBITDA of €110–130 million; net financial debt decreased to €79.3 million and free cash flow reached €31.4 million in H1 2026.

    The next important date, Half-year financial report, conference call, at SGL Carbon is on 06.08.2026.

    The price of SGL Carbon at the time of the news was 4,0950EUR and was up +1,87 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,0975EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,06 % since publication.


    SGL Carbon

    +1,93 %
    +10,39 %
    -9,42 %
    -9,68 %
    +12,24 %
    -45,89 %
    -59,71 %
    -63,99 %
    -79,57 %
    ISIN:DE0007235301WKN:723530
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    SGL Carbon: On Track for 2026 Targets—Why Investors Should Care Despite lower sales, SGL Carbon’s first half of 2026 shows improving profitability, stronger margins and a clear path toward its confirmed full-year targets.
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