Henkel VZ: Strong H1 Drives Sales, 2026 Outlook Raised

Henkel achieved strong organic sales growth of 3.2% in H1 2026, reaching total sales of €10.3 billion, driven by positive pricing and volume developments.

Adjusted EBIT rose slightly to €1.62 billion, while the adjusted EBIT margin improved to 15.7%; adjusted EPS increased 7.1% at constant exchange rates to €2.86.

Adhesive Technologies delivered 4.5% organic sales growth, while Consumer Brands grew organically by 1.7%, mainly supported by strong performance in the Hair business.

Henkel significantly accelerated its M&A strategy, agreeing on five acquisitions worth approximately €5 billion; four transactions have already been completed.

The acquisitions are expected to contribute around €700 million in sales in 2026 and approximately €2 billion in annual sales by 2030, with an expected contribution of at least 10% to adjusted EPS by 2030.

Henkel upgraded its 2026 organic sales growth outlook to 1.5–3.5% for the Group and 2.0–4.0% for Adhesive Technologies; adjusted EBIT margin guidance remains at 14.5–16.0%.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Henkel VZ is on 06.08.2026.

The price of Henkel VZ at the time of the news was 77,10EUR and was up +0,60 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 26.207,00PKT (-0,03 %).







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