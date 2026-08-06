1&1 Delivers Half-Year Results, Reaffirms 2026 Forecast
1&1 enters H1 2026 with solid growth in earnings, a stable customer base, and ambitious forecasts that highlight rising profitability and sustained investment.
Foto: 1&1 AG
- 1&1 had 16.18 million customer contracts at the end of H1 2026: 12.33 million mobile and 3.85 million broadband contracts.
- Total revenue rose 1.6% year-on-year to €2,269.7 million, while service revenue declined 1.1% to €1,804.9 million.
- EBITDA increased 5.1% to €382.7 million, although Consumer & Small Business EBITDA fell 5.6%; Enterprises & Networks improved significantly.
- EBIT rose 61.1% to €111.3 million, and earnings per share increased from €0.04 to €0.17.
- The company confirmed its 2026 forecast: stable service revenue, EBITDA of approximately €800 million, and cash capex of €500–550 million.
- 1&1 expects operating EBITDA to grow by around €100 million annually in 2027 and 2028, with cash capex remaining at a similar level to 2026.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at 1&1 is on 06.08.2026.
The price of 1&1 at the time of the news was 19,110EUR and was up +1,49 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.559,42PKT (-0,62 %).
+1,49 %
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