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    1&1 Delivers Half-Year Results, Reaffirms 2026 Forecast

    1&1 enters H1 2026 with solid growth in earnings, a stable customer base, and ambitious forecasts that highlight rising profitability and sustained investment.

    1&1 Delivers Half-Year Results, Reaffirms 2026 Forecast
    Foto: 1&1 AG
    • 1&1 had 16.18 million customer contracts at the end of H1 2026: 12.33 million mobile and 3.85 million broadband contracts.
    • Total revenue rose 1.6% year-on-year to €2,269.7 million, while service revenue declined 1.1% to €1,804.9 million.
    • EBITDA increased 5.1% to €382.7 million, although Consumer & Small Business EBITDA fell 5.6%; Enterprises & Networks improved significantly.
    • EBIT rose 61.1% to €111.3 million, and earnings per share increased from €0.04 to €0.17.
    • The company confirmed its 2026 forecast: stable service revenue, EBITDA of approximately €800 million, and cash capex of €500–550 million.
    • 1&1 expects operating EBITDA to grow by around €100 million annually in 2027 and 2028, with cash capex remaining at a similar level to 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at 1&1 is on 06.08.2026.

    The price of 1&1 at the time of the news was 19,110EUR and was up +1,49 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.559,42PKT (-0,62 %).


    1&1

    +1,49 %
    -9,68 %
    -6,28 %
    -15,84 %
    +1,46 %
    +55,84 %
    -27,54 %
    -48,16 %
    +7,34 %
    ISIN:DE0005545503WKN:554550
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    1&1 Delivers Half-Year Results, Reaffirms 2026 Forecast 1&1 enters H1 2026 with solid growth in earnings, a stable customer base, and ambitious forecasts that highlight rising profitability and sustained investment.
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