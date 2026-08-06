Scout24 Q2 Momentum Soars: Revenue +20%, Adjusted EPS +18%
Scout24 accelerates its growth journey, posting strong revenue, profit and AI-driven momentum in the first half of 2026 while reaffirming its full-year outlook.
Foto: Scout24 SE
- Scout24’s revenue grew by 20.0% in Q2 2026 and by 17.0% in H1, including organic growth of 10.4% in Q2 and 10.5% in H1.
- The Professional segment was the main growth driver, with H1 revenue up 20.2% and subscription revenue up 26.4%, supported by customer growth, higher-value memberships and ImmoPoints monetisation.
- The Private segment grew 8.6% in H1, driven by stronger subscriptions, the rapidly expanding LivingPlus product and 11.1% growth in the pay-per-ad business.
- AI adoption accelerated significantly: users generated around 3.3 million AI-supported searches in June, while approximately 60% of B2B customers used ImmoPoints.
- H1 ordinary operating EBITDA increased 14.6% to €223.9 million; the organic EBITDA margin excluding Spain rose to 63.0%, while adjusted EPS grew 18.8% to €1.97.
- Scout24 confirmed its FY 2026 guidance, expecting revenue growth of 16–18% and an ordinary operating EBITDA margin of up to 61% (up to 64% organically).
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Scout24 is on 06.08.2026.
The price of Scout24 at the time of the news was 76,15EUR and was down -0,10 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index DAX was at 26.202,00PKT (-0,05 %).
-0,10 %
-3,66 %
+4,55 %
+8,69 %
-36,24 %
+32,51 %
+5,74 %
+104,25 %
+171,96 %
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