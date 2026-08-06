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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsScout24 AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Scout24
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    Scout24 Q2 Momentum Soars: Revenue +20%, Adjusted EPS +18%

    Scout24 accelerates its growth journey, posting strong revenue, profit and AI-driven momentum in the first half of 2026 while reaffirming its full-year outlook.

    Scout24 Q2 Momentum Soars: Revenue +20%, Adjusted EPS +18%
    Foto: Scout24 SE
    • Scout24’s revenue grew by 20.0% in Q2 2026 and by 17.0% in H1, including organic growth of 10.4% in Q2 and 10.5% in H1.
    • The Professional segment was the main growth driver, with H1 revenue up 20.2% and subscription revenue up 26.4%, supported by customer growth, higher-value memberships and ImmoPoints monetisation.
    • The Private segment grew 8.6% in H1, driven by stronger subscriptions, the rapidly expanding LivingPlus product and 11.1% growth in the pay-per-ad business.
    • AI adoption accelerated significantly: users generated around 3.3 million AI-supported searches in June, while approximately 60% of B2B customers used ImmoPoints.
    • H1 ordinary operating EBITDA increased 14.6% to €223.9 million; the organic EBITDA margin excluding Spain rose to 63.0%, while adjusted EPS grew 18.8% to €1.97.
    • Scout24 confirmed its FY 2026 guidance, expecting revenue growth of 16–18% and an ordinary operating EBITDA margin of up to 61% (up to 64% organically).

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Scout24 is on 06.08.2026.

    The price of Scout24 at the time of the news was 76,15EUR and was down -0,10 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 26.202,00PKT (-0,05 %).


    Scout24

    -0,10 %
    -3,66 %
    +4,55 %
    +8,69 %
    -36,24 %
    +32,51 %
    +5,74 %
    +104,25 %
    +171,96 %
    ISIN:DE000A12DM80WKN:A12DM8
    Scout24 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Scout24 Q2 Momentum Soars: Revenue +20%, Adjusted EPS +18% Scout24 accelerates its growth journey, posting strong revenue, profit and AI-driven momentum in the first half of 2026 while reaffirming its full-year outlook.
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