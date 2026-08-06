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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSUESS MicroTec AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu SUESS MicroTec
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    SUESS MicroTec: Record €473.7M Order Book Offers Strong 2027 Visibility

    SUSS MicroTec accelerates its growth path: record orders, rising margins and strong cash flow underpin the company’s confidence in its 2026 outlook.

    SUESS MicroTec: Record €473.7M Order Book Offers Strong 2027 Visibility
    Foto: Business_Wire - picture-alliance/ dpa | Photo
    • SUSS MicroTec’s order intake rose to a record €410.0 million in the first half of 2026, including €260.7 million in Q2.
    • The order book reached an all-time high of €473.7 million, with approximately €220 million scheduled for delivery in 2027, providing strong business visibility.
    • A major €115 million order for coating solutions from an OSAT customer serving the AI chip module market strengthened SUSS’s position in advanced packaging.
    • First-half sales amounted to €202.8 million; Q2 sales increased to €116.2 million, with the gross profit margin improving to 38.0% and the EBIT margin to 9.0%.
    • Free cash flow turned positive at €16.4 million in the first half, while cash and cash equivalents increased to €112.3 million.
    • Management confirmed its 2026 guidance: sales of €425–485 million, a gross profit margin of 35–37%, and an EBIT margin of 8–10%.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SUESS MicroTec is on 06.08.2026.

    The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 80,55EUR and was up +1,58 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.439,59PKT (-0,16 %).


    SUESS MicroTec

    +2,65 %
    +18,62 %
    -10,59 %
    -0,16 %
    +141,83 %
    +265,28 %
    +208,07 %
    +1.191,60 %
    +232,91 %
    ISIN:DE000A1K0235WKN:A1K023
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    SUESS MicroTec: Record €473.7M Order Book Offers Strong 2027 Visibility SUSS MicroTec accelerates its growth path: record orders, rising margins and strong cash flow underpin the company’s confidence in its 2026 outlook.
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