SUESS MicroTec: Record €473.7M Order Book Offers Strong 2027 Visibility

SUSS MicroTec’s order intake rose to a record €410.0 million in the first half of 2026, including €260.7 million in Q2.

The order book reached an all-time high of €473.7 million, with approximately €220 million scheduled for delivery in 2027, providing strong business visibility.

A major €115 million order for coating solutions from an OSAT customer serving the AI chip module market strengthened SUSS’s position in advanced packaging.

First-half sales amounted to €202.8 million; Q2 sales increased to €116.2 million, with the gross profit margin improving to 38.0% and the EBIT margin to 9.0%.

Free cash flow turned positive at €16.4 million in the first half, while cash and cash equivalents increased to €112.3 million.

Management confirmed its 2026 guidance: sales of €425–485 million, a gross profit margin of 35–37%, and an EBIT margin of 8–10%.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SUESS MicroTec is on 06.08.2026.

The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 80,55EUR and was up +1,58 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.439,59PKT (-0,16 %).



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