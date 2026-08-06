Leifheit Reports H1 2026 Results, Targets Higher Profitability

Leifheit’s Group turnover fell 5.8% year-on-year to EUR 116.3 million in the first half of 2026, mainly due to weak consumer demand in European non-food markets.

Group EBIT declined to EUR -2.7 million from EUR 2.0 million, while the net result fell to EUR -2.4 million from EUR 1.0 million, affected by lower sales and higher marketing and logistics costs.

Gross margin improved significantly by 2.4 percentage points to 46.2%, supported by productivity gains, efficiency improvements and a more favorable product and customer mix.

The FOCUS performance program introduces a new operating model, streamlined structures, digitalisation and workforce reductions, targeting recurring annual cost savings of around EUR 7.5 million from 2028.

FOCUS implementation is expected to generate one-off costs of up to EUR 9.6 million, including approximately EUR 5.4 million affecting 2026 earnings; initial positive effects are expected from 2027.

Leifheit revised its 2026 outlook and now expects slightly lower turnover, Group EBIT of around EUR 0 million and free cash flow of around EUR 0 million; EBIT before FOCUS-related special items is forecast at EUR 5.4 million.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Leifheit is on 06.08.2026.

The price of Leifheit at the time of the news was 13,575EUR and was down -0,37 % compared with the previous day.







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