🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLeifheit AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Leifheit
    21 Aufrufe 21 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Leifheit Reports H1 2026 Results, Targets Higher Profitability

    Leifheit enters 2026 under pressure: sales and earnings decline, yet efficiency gains, a stronger margin and the FOCUS program aim to reset the Group’s long‑term profitability.

    Leifheit Reports H1 2026 Results, Targets Higher Profitability
    Foto: Thomas Frey - picture alliance / dpa
    • Leifheit’s Group turnover fell 5.8% year-on-year to EUR 116.3 million in the first half of 2026, mainly due to weak consumer demand in European non-food markets.
    • Group EBIT declined to EUR -2.7 million from EUR 2.0 million, while the net result fell to EUR -2.4 million from EUR 1.0 million, affected by lower sales and higher marketing and logistics costs.
    • Gross margin improved significantly by 2.4 percentage points to 46.2%, supported by productivity gains, efficiency improvements and a more favorable product and customer mix.
    • The FOCUS performance program introduces a new operating model, streamlined structures, digitalisation and workforce reductions, targeting recurring annual cost savings of around EUR 7.5 million from 2028.
    • FOCUS implementation is expected to generate one-off costs of up to EUR 9.6 million, including approximately EUR 5.4 million affecting 2026 earnings; initial positive effects are expected from 2027.
    • Leifheit revised its 2026 outlook and now expects slightly lower turnover, Group EBIT of around EUR 0 million and free cash flow of around EUR 0 million; EBIT before FOCUS-related special items is forecast at EUR 5.4 million.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Leifheit is on 06.08.2026.

    The price of Leifheit at the time of the news was 13,575EUR and was down -0,37 % compared with the previous day.


    Leifheit

    -1,82 %
    0,00 %
    -8,81 %
    -20,88 %
    -10,63 %
    -28,46 %
    -68,24 %
    -51,79 %
    +131,34 %
    ISIN:DE0006464506WKN:646450
    Leifheit direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Leifheit Reports H1 2026 Results, Targets Higher Profitability Leifheit enters 2026 under pressure: sales and earnings decline, yet efficiency gains, a stronger margin and the FOCUS program aim to reset the Group’s long‑term profitability.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     