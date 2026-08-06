Almonty Industries, Bandai Namco Holdings & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Paul Zinken - dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SalesCloser Technologies
|📰
|🥈
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Saga Metals
|💬
|📰
|OHB
|💬
|📰
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|SanDisk Corporation
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|76
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SpaceX
|76
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Silber
|41
|💬
|📰
|Gerresheimer
|32
|💬
|📰
|Vonovia
|31
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|📰
|Atos Group
|31
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🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Bandai Namco Holdings
|+9,97 %
|📰
|🥈
|Redwire
|+8,35 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Yamaha
|+5,26 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|TAIYO YUDEN
|-15,38 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|AppLovin Registered (A)
|-16,50 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Fluence Energy Registered (A)
|-22,30 %
|💬
|📰
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SalesCloser Technologies
Wochenperformance: -9,63 %
Wochenperformance: -9,63 %
Platz 1
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: -4,49 %
Wochenperformance: -4,49 %
Platz 2
Saga Metals
Wochenperformance: +36,36 %
Wochenperformance: +36,36 %
Platz 3
OHB
Wochenperformance: +11,71 %
Wochenperformance: +11,71 %
Platz 4
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: +14,95 %
Wochenperformance: +14,95 %
Platz 5
SanDisk Corporation
Wochenperformance: +22,73 %
Wochenperformance: +22,73 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +23,63 %
Wochenperformance: +23,63 %
Platz 7
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: -3,49 %
Wochenperformance: -3,49 %
Platz 8
Silber
Wochenperformance: +8,97 %
Wochenperformance: +8,97 %
Platz 9
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -6,89 %
Wochenperformance: -6,89 %
Platz 10
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: +0,62 %
Wochenperformance: +0,62 %
Platz 11
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -5,11 %
Wochenperformance: -5,11 %
Platz 12
Bandai Namco Holdings
Wochenperformance: +3,59 %
Wochenperformance: +3,59 %
Platz 13
Redwire
Wochenperformance: +45,55 %
Wochenperformance: +45,55 %
Platz 14
Yamaha
Wochenperformance: +38,01 %
Wochenperformance: +38,01 %
Platz 15
TAIYO YUDEN
Wochenperformance: +20,61 %
Wochenperformance: +20,61 %
Platz 16
AppLovin Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -14,25 %
Wochenperformance: -14,25 %
Platz 17
Fluence Energy Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -8,73 %
Wochenperformance: -8,73 %
Platz 18
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