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    OHB Q2 2026: Profitable Growth, Guidance Confirmed & New Deals

    OHB accelerated its growth trajectory in H1 2026, delivering strong revenue gains, sharply higher earnings, a record order backlog and a reinforced role in European space and defense.

    OHB Q2 2026: Profitable Growth, Guidance Confirmed & New Deals
    Foto: Dena Skulskaya - Unsplash
    • OHB generated total operating performance of EUR 627.9 million in the first half of 2026, up 11% year-on-year; adjusted EBITDA rose 31% to EUR 60.4 million and adjusted EBIT increased 46% to EUR 38.9 million.
    • The order backlog reached EUR 3.304 billion, including EUR 2.566 billion in SPACE SYSTEMS, EUR 440 million in ACCESS TO SPACE, and EUR 298 million in DIGITAL.
    • OHB’s financial position strengthened significantly: total assets increased to EUR 2.1135 billion, while the equity ratio rose from 27.5% to 43.3%.
    • The company confirmed its 2026 guidance, expecting total operating performance of EUR 1.4 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 10.5% and 11.0%.
    • New partnerships with Rheinmetall, Helsing, Hensoldt, and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace support OHB’s participation in major German and European defense and space initiatives.
    • OHB advanced its internationalization strategy: OHB Czechspace will lead the SOVA-S satellite mission as prime contractor, while OHB SPACE UK is contributing to the EnVision mission and developing a major cleanroom in Bristol.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at OHB is on 06.08.2026.

    The price of OHB at the time of the news was 246,50EUR and was down -3,43 % compared with the previous day.


    OHB

    -2,34 %
    +11,71 %
    -13,30 %
    -8,04 %
    +285,48 %
    +511,64 %
    +518,25 %
    +1.282,62 %
    +2.485,14 %
    ISIN:DE0005936124WKN:593612
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    OHB Q2 2026: Profitable Growth, Guidance Confirmed & New Deals OHB accelerated its growth trajectory in H1 2026, delivering strong revenue gains, sharply higher earnings, a record order backlog and a reinforced role in European space and defense.
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