OHB Q2 2026: Profitable Growth, Guidance Confirmed & New Deals

OHB generated total operating performance of EUR 627.9 million in the first half of 2026, up 11% year-on-year; adjusted EBITDA rose 31% to EUR 60.4 million and adjusted EBIT increased 46% to EUR 38.9 million.

The order backlog reached EUR 3.304 billion, including EUR 2.566 billion in SPACE SYSTEMS, EUR 440 million in ACCESS TO SPACE, and EUR 298 million in DIGITAL.

OHB’s financial position strengthened significantly: total assets increased to EUR 2.1135 billion, while the equity ratio rose from 27.5% to 43.3%.

The company confirmed its 2026 guidance, expecting total operating performance of EUR 1.4 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 10.5% and 11.0%.

New partnerships with Rheinmetall, Helsing, Hensoldt, and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace support OHB’s participation in major German and European defense and space initiatives.

OHB advanced its internationalization strategy: OHB Czechspace will lead the SOVA-S satellite mission as prime contractor, while OHB SPACE UK is contributing to the EnVision mission and developing a major cleanroom in Bristol.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at OHB is on 06.08.2026.

The price of OHB at the time of the news was 246,50EUR and was down -3,43 % compared with the previous day.







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar