Pentixapharm Holding: Q2 & H1 2026 Results, Phase 3 PANDA Advances
Pentixapharm navigated H1 2026 with no revenue but narrowing losses, fresh capital, and key FDA milestones that advance its diagnostic and oncology pipeline.
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- Pentixapharm reported zero revenue in H1 2026, while net loss improved to €6.9 million from €8.4 million and EBITDA to –€4.8 million from –€6.8 million year-on-year.
- The company completed a July 2026 capital increase, placing 11.02 million new shares at €1.85 each and raising approximately €20.4 million gross; funding is expected to support operations into 2028.
- The FDA cleared the PANDA Phase 3 study of [⁶⁸Ga]Ga-PentixaFor, with first-patient enrollment expected in H2 2026; the trial is planned to include approximately 325 patients with primary aldosteronism.
- [⁶⁸Ga]Ga-PentixaFor received FDA Fast Track designation in July 2026, potentially enabling closer regulatory interaction and a more efficient review process.
- Pentixapharm’s oncology pipeline progressed through the PENTHERA IND clearance, ongoing PENTILULA Phase I/II development, and encouraging preclinical results for the GT-008 CD24 antibody platform.
- The company reaffirmed its 2026 financial guidance of an approximately €21.6 million net loss and realigned its leadership, with Erik Merten taking on additional operational responsibilities.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Pentixapharm Holding is on 06.08.2026.
The price of Pentixapharm Holding at the time of the news was 1,9125EUR and was up +0,53 % compared with the previous
day.
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