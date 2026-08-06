Pentixapharm Holding: Q2 & H1 2026 Results, Phase 3 PANDA Advances

Pentixapharm reported zero revenue in H1 2026, while net loss improved to €6.9 million from €8.4 million and EBITDA to –€4.8 million from –€6.8 million year-on-year.

The company completed a July 2026 capital increase, placing 11.02 million new shares at €1.85 each and raising approximately €20.4 million gross; funding is expected to support operations into 2028.

The FDA cleared the PANDA Phase 3 study of [⁶⁸Ga]Ga-PentixaFor, with first-patient enrollment expected in H2 2026; the trial is planned to include approximately 325 patients with primary aldosteronism.

[⁶⁸Ga]Ga-PentixaFor received FDA Fast Track designation in July 2026, potentially enabling closer regulatory interaction and a more efficient review process.

Pentixapharm’s oncology pipeline progressed through the PENTHERA IND clearance, ongoing PENTILULA Phase I/II development, and encouraging preclinical results for the GT-008 CD24 antibody platform.

The company reaffirmed its 2026 financial guidance of an approximately €21.6 million net loss and realigned its leadership, with Erik Merten taking on additional operational responsibilities.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Pentixapharm Holding is on 06.08.2026.

The price of Pentixapharm Holding at the time of the news was 1,9125EUR and was up +0,53 % compared with the previous day.





