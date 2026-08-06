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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPentixapharm Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Pentixapharm Holding
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    Pentixapharm Holding: Q2 & H1 2026 Results, Phase 3 PANDA Advances

    Pentixapharm navigated H1 2026 with no revenue but narrowing losses, fresh capital, and key FDA milestones that advance its diagnostic and oncology pipeline.

    Pentixapharm Holding: Q2 & H1 2026 Results, Phase 3 PANDA Advances
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Pentixapharm reported zero revenue in H1 2026, while net loss improved to €6.9 million from €8.4 million and EBITDA to –€4.8 million from –€6.8 million year-on-year.
    • The company completed a July 2026 capital increase, placing 11.02 million new shares at €1.85 each and raising approximately €20.4 million gross; funding is expected to support operations into 2028.
    • The FDA cleared the PANDA Phase 3 study of [⁶⁸Ga]Ga-PentixaFor, with first-patient enrollment expected in H2 2026; the trial is planned to include approximately 325 patients with primary aldosteronism.
    • [⁶⁸Ga]Ga-PentixaFor received FDA Fast Track designation in July 2026, potentially enabling closer regulatory interaction and a more efficient review process.
    • Pentixapharm’s oncology pipeline progressed through the PENTHERA IND clearance, ongoing PENTILULA Phase I/II development, and encouraging preclinical results for the GT-008 CD24 antibody platform.
    • The company reaffirmed its 2026 financial guidance of an approximately €21.6 million net loss and realigned its leadership, with Erik Merten taking on additional operational responsibilities.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Pentixapharm Holding is on 06.08.2026.

    The price of Pentixapharm Holding at the time of the news was 1,9125EUR and was up +0,53 % compared with the previous day.


    Pentixapharm Holding

    -1,57 %
    -5,12 %
    -13,42 %
    -7,18 %
    -1,19 %
    -56,05 %
    ISIN:DE000A40AEG0WKN:A40AEG
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    Pentixapharm Holding: Q2 & H1 2026 Results, Phase 3 PANDA Advances Pentixapharm navigated H1 2026 with no revenue but narrowing losses, fresh capital, and key FDA milestones that advance its diagnostic and oncology pipeline.
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