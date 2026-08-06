KSB Vz. Posts Strong Second-Quarter Performance

KSB reported a strong second quarter of 2026, with significant sequential increases in sales revenue and EBIT compared with Q1; KSB SupremeServ was a key contributor.

First-half order intake rose to €1.849 billion, up from €1.698 billion in the same period of 2025, despite negative currency effects of €44 million.

Second-quarter order intake increased 2% year on year to €836 million, led by KSB SupremeServ (+9.6%) and strong mining demand in the Pumps Segment (+15.2%); Valves declined by 10.9%.

First-half sales revenue increased slightly to €1.471 billion, while second-quarter revenue reached €760 million, up 6.7% from Q1 and 0.5% year on year.

First-half EBIT amounted to €98.4 million; Q2 EBIT rose to €58.5 million from €39.8 million in Q1, representing approximately 150% operational growth, although the EBIT margin declined year on year to 7.7%.

KSB confirmed its full-year forecast, supported by early cost-reduction measures, while warning that geopolitical disruption, weak Chinese and European markets, and customer cost-cutting remain challenges.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at KSB Vz. is on 06.08.2026.

The price of KSB Vz. at the time of the news was 849,00EUR and was down -0,47 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 835,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,65 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.577,71PKT (+0,10 %).







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