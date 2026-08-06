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    The Platform Group Acquires Cocoli.com to Boost Furniture Marketplace

    The Platform Group strengthens its furniture footprint, acquiring Berlin-based marketplace Cocoli.com to unite top brands, 300,000+ listings and new sales channels.

    The Platform Group Acquires Cocoli.com to Boost Furniture Marketplace
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is expanding its furniture marketplace business by acquiring Cocoli.com through an asset purchase agreement signed on 6 August 2026.
    • Cocoli.com, founded in 2021 and headquartered in Berlin, connects more than 100 retail partners with customers.
    • The marketplace offers over 300,000 product listings, particularly in upholstered furniture, seating, office furniture and lighting.
    • Key brands available on Cocoli.com include Vitra, Tempur, SOFACOMPANY and Hay.
    • Cocoli will be integrated with TPG’s existing furniture marketplaces, including MöbelFirst and 99Rooms, to expand partner access and sales opportunities.
    • The Platform Group operates across 26 industries with more than 16,000 partners; in 2025, it generated EUR 728 million in revenue and EUR 55 million in adjusted EBITDA.

    The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at The Platform Group is on 20.08.2026.

    The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 0,8090EUR and was up +0,50 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,8020EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,87 % since publication.


    The Platform Group

    -0,25 %
    -11,69 %
    -20,00 %
    -69,67 %
    -90,35 %
    -84,78 %
    -97,38 %
    -97,41 %
    ISIN:DE000A40ZW88WKN:A40ZW8
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    The Platform Group Acquires Cocoli.com to Boost Furniture Marketplace The Platform Group strengthens its furniture footprint, acquiring Berlin-based marketplace Cocoli.com to unite top brands, 300,000+ listings and new sales channels.
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