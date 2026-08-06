The Platform Group Acquires Cocoli.com to Boost Furniture Marketplace

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is expanding its furniture marketplace business by acquiring Cocoli.com through an asset purchase agreement signed on 6 August 2026.

Cocoli.com, founded in 2021 and headquartered in Berlin, connects more than 100 retail partners with customers.

The marketplace offers over 300,000 product listings, particularly in upholstered furniture, seating, office furniture and lighting.

Key brands available on Cocoli.com include Vitra, Tempur, SOFACOMPANY and Hay.

Cocoli will be integrated with TPG’s existing furniture marketplaces, including MöbelFirst and 99Rooms, to expand partner access and sales opportunities.

The Platform Group operates across 26 industries with more than 16,000 partners; in 2025, it generated EUR 728 million in revenue and EUR 55 million in adjusted EBITDA.

The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at The Platform Group is on 20.08.2026.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 0,8090EUR and was up +0,50 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,8020EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,87 % since publication.



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