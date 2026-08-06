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    InTiCa Systems: H1 2026 Report Shows Slight Sales, Earnings Gains

    InTiCa Systems navigated a mixed first half of 2026, with modest sales growth, shifting segment dynamics, and persistent earnings pressure despite higher orders.

    InTiCa Systems: H1 2026 Report Shows Slight Sales, Earnings Gains
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • InTiCa Systems’ H1 2026 sales rose slightly by 1.5% year-on-year to EUR 35.0 million.
    • Mobility sales declined by 6.4% to EUR 30.0 million, while Industry & Infrastructure sales more than doubled by 104.8% to EUR 5.0 million.
    • EBITDA improved to EUR 2.0 million, but EBIT remained negative at EUR 1.1 million; net income was a loss of EUR 1.8 million.
    • Higher copper and other raw-material prices increased the material-cost ratio to 61.1%, outweighing cost-cutting and productivity improvements.
    • Orders on hand increased to EUR 81.4 million, up from EUR 76.7 million a year earlier, although 93% were concentrated in the Mobility segment.
    • For full-year 2026, the company maintains its forecast of EUR 68–73 million in sales and negative EBIT of EUR 1.5–2.5 million amid continued market and geopolitical uncertainty.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at InTiCa Systems is on 06.08.2026.

    The price of InTiCa Systems at the time of the news was 1,6400EUR and was down -2,53 % compared with the previous day.


    InTiCa Systems

    +3,56 %
    -4,83 %
    +4,65 %
    -16,45 %
    -24,28 %
    -78,42 %
    -89,50 %
    -63,16 %
    -71,05 %
    ISIN:DE0005874846WKN:587484
    InTiCa Systems direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    InTiCa Systems: H1 2026 Report Shows Slight Sales, Earnings Gains InTiCa Systems navigated a mixed first half of 2026, with modest sales growth, shifting segment dynamics, and persistent earnings pressure despite higher orders.
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