Rhoen-Klinikum Holds Steady in H1 2026

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG reported a stable first-half performance in 2026, with revenue rising to EUR 863.6 million, EBITDA to EUR 57.0 million, and net profit to EUR 22.5 million.

The Group treated 513,700 inpatient and outpatient patients, an increase of 9% compared with the first half of 2025.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM is investing in modern medical technology, expanding treatment services, and strengthening regional healthcare networks.

New partnerships include cooperation between the Marburg University Hospital and Immenhausen Pulmonary Clinic, as well as a child protection emergency network in Frankfurt (Oder).

For 2026, the company expects revenue of approximately EUR 1.7 billion, within a range of plus or minus 5%, and EBITDA between EUR 110 million and EUR 125 million.

Healthcare reforms, including the Hospital Reform Adjustment Act and the Statutory Health Insurance Contribution Rate Stabilisation Act, are expected to increase financial pressure and create significant uncertainty for hospitals.

The next important date, Publication of the half-year financial report as of June 30, 2026., at Rhoen-Klinikum is on 06.08.2026.

The price of Rhoen-Klinikum at the time of the news was 12,800EUR and was up +2,40 % compared with the previous day.





