Knaus Tabbert Unveils 2026 Half-Year Financial Report
Defying weak demand and a softer top line, Knaus Tabbert shifted gears in H1 2026, boosting profitability, cash flow and outlook while camper vans powered ahead.
Foto: Knaus Tabbert AG
- Knaus Tabbert’s earnings improved significantly in the first half of 2026 despite challenging market conditions and subdued retailer demand.
- Revenue declined 11.9% year-on-year to EUR 503.9 million, while vehicle sales fell 8.0% to 10,551 units; camper van sales nevertheless rose 7.1%.
- Total operating performance increased 2.5% to EUR 519.4 million, mainly due to a positive inventory change compared with substantial inventory reductions in the prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose to EUR 36.0 million from EUR 22.7 million, lifting the margin from 4.0% to 7.1%; adjusted EBIT increased to EUR 22.5 million.
- Net profit reached EUR 11.5 million, compared with a net loss of EUR 4.8 million in the first half of 2025, while operating cash flow remained positive at EUR 27.4 million.
- The company maintained its 2026 revenue guidance of around EUR 950 million and narrowed its adjusted EBITDA margin target to 5.0%–6.0%; the order backlog stood at EUR 340 million on 30 June 2026.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Knaus Tabbert is on 06.08.2026.
The price of Knaus Tabbert at the time of the news was 12,080EUR and was up +0,33 % compared with the previous day.
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