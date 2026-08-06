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    Knaus Tabbert Unveils 2026 Half-Year Financial Report

    Defying weak demand and a softer top line, Knaus Tabbert shifted gears in H1 2026, boosting profitability, cash flow and outlook while camper vans powered ahead.

    Knaus Tabbert Unveils 2026 Half-Year Financial Report
    Foto: Knaus Tabbert AG
    • Knaus Tabbert’s earnings improved significantly in the first half of 2026 despite challenging market conditions and subdued retailer demand.
    • Revenue declined 11.9% year-on-year to EUR 503.9 million, while vehicle sales fell 8.0% to 10,551 units; camper van sales nevertheless rose 7.1%.
    • Total operating performance increased 2.5% to EUR 519.4 million, mainly due to a positive inventory change compared with substantial inventory reductions in the prior year.
    • Adjusted EBITDA rose to EUR 36.0 million from EUR 22.7 million, lifting the margin from 4.0% to 7.1%; adjusted EBIT increased to EUR 22.5 million.
    • Net profit reached EUR 11.5 million, compared with a net loss of EUR 4.8 million in the first half of 2025, while operating cash flow remained positive at EUR 27.4 million.
    • The company maintained its 2026 revenue guidance of around EUR 950 million and narrowed its adjusted EBITDA margin target to 5.0%–6.0%; the order backlog stood at EUR 340 million on 30 June 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Knaus Tabbert is on 06.08.2026.

    The price of Knaus Tabbert at the time of the news was 12,080EUR and was up +0,33 % compared with the previous day.


    Knaus Tabbert

    +0,33 %
    -0,50 %
    -5,50 %
    +3,80 %
    -10,83 %
    -79,10 %
    -81,36 %
    -82,10 %
    ISIN:DE000A2YN504WKN:A2YN50
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    Knaus Tabbert Unveils 2026 Half-Year Financial Report Defying weak demand and a softer top line, Knaus Tabbert shifted gears in H1 2026, boosting profitability, cash flow and outlook while camper vans powered ahead.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
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