Knaus Tabbert Unveils 2026 Half-Year Financial Report

Knaus Tabbert’s earnings improved significantly in the first half of 2026 despite challenging market conditions and subdued retailer demand.

Revenue declined 11.9% year-on-year to EUR 503.9 million, while vehicle sales fell 8.0% to 10,551 units; camper van sales nevertheless rose 7.1%.

Total operating performance increased 2.5% to EUR 519.4 million, mainly due to a positive inventory change compared with substantial inventory reductions in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to EUR 36.0 million from EUR 22.7 million, lifting the margin from 4.0% to 7.1%; adjusted EBIT increased to EUR 22.5 million.

Net profit reached EUR 11.5 million, compared with a net loss of EUR 4.8 million in the first half of 2025, while operating cash flow remained positive at EUR 27.4 million.

The company maintained its 2026 revenue guidance of around EUR 950 million and narrowed its adjusted EBITDA margin target to 5.0%–6.0%; the order backlog stood at EUR 340 million on 30 June 2026.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Knaus Tabbert is on 06.08.2026.

The price of Knaus Tabbert at the time of the news was 12,080EUR and was up +0,33 % compared with the previous day.





