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    METLEN H1 2026 Results: Key Financial Highlights Revealed

    METLEN delivered a standout first half of 2026, pairing record financial results with bold strategic moves in energy storage and critical materials.

    METLEN H1 2026 Results: Key Financial Highlights Revealed
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • METLEN reported record H1 2026 results across key financial metrics, with revenue rising 11% year-on-year to €3.987 billion.
    • EBITDA increased to a record €550 million, up from €445 million in H1 2025, while net profit rose to €313 million and EPS to €2.18.
    • The company reaffirmed its 2026 EBITDA guidance of €1.00–1.15 billion and its medium-term target of approximately €1.92–2.08 billion.
    • Strong operating cash flow reduced adjusted net debt by €728 million and lowered net leverage from 3.1x to 1.7x.
    • METLEN signed its first gallium offtake agreement with a leading U.S. technology company, covering 25% of total production and supporting its alumina and gallium expansion plans.
    • The company now operates approximately 0.4 GW of battery storage projects in Greece and Italy, is advancing another 1.6 GW in Europe, and made progress on legacy projects at Protos, Grudziądz and Drax.



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    METLEN H1 2026 Results: Key Financial Highlights Revealed METLEN delivered a standout first half of 2026, pairing record financial results with bold strategic moves in energy storage and critical materials.
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