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    Seanergy Maritime Holdings & United Maritime Post Q2, Sustain Dividends

    Seanergy Maritime and United Maritime delivered standout Q2 2026 results, boosting earnings, dividends, and fleet upgrades amid robust dry bulk demand.

    Seanergy Maritime Holdings & United Maritime Post Q2, Sustain Dividends
    Foto: Tang Yi - picture alliance / Xinhua News Agency
    • Seanergy Maritime reported record Q2 2026 results: net revenue rose to $55.7 million, net income to $26.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA to $41.5 million.
    • Seanergy’s fleet TCE rate increased 63% year over year to $32,355 per day, supported by strong iron ore, coal, and bauxite demand.
    • Seanergy declared its 19th consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, bringing cumulative dividends to $3.19 per share and total shareholder returns to approximately $108.4 million.
    • Seanergy strengthened its financing through a €100 million unsecured bond offering and a $60 million sale-and-leaseback agreement to support fleet expansion and renewal.
    • United Maritime reported Q2 revenue of $10 million, adjusted EBITDA of $5.2 million, and a higher TCE rate of $18,654 per day; it also paid its 15th consecutive dividend of $0.10 per share.
    • United Maritime is repositioning its fleet toward Capesize vessels, including the sale of the Panamax vessel *M/V Exelixsea* and an expected Q3 2026 TCE rate of approximately $20,400 per day.

    The price of Seanergy Maritime Holdings at the time of the news was 14,900EUR and was up +2,41 % compared with the previous day.


    Seanergy Maritime Holdings

    +3,42 %
    +3,42 %
    +30,17 %
    +4,86 %
    +139,68 %
    +207,85 %
    +77,07 %
    -99,90 %
    -100,00 %
    ISIN:MHY737604006WKN:A3D7NL
    Seanergy Maritime Holdings direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Seanergy Maritime Holdings & United Maritime Post Q2, Sustain Dividends Seanergy Maritime and United Maritime delivered standout Q2 2026 results, boosting earnings, dividends, and fleet upgrades amid robust dry bulk demand.
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