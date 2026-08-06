Allgeier SE: Revenue Up 10% in H1 2026—Guidance Confirmed
Allgeier SE enters 2026 with solid growth, stronger profits and bold AI investments, while reaffirming its guidance despite higher net debt and ongoing share buybacks.
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- Allgeier SE increased revenue from continuing operations by 10% to EUR 162 million in the first half of 2026, up from EUR 147 million year-on-year.
- Gross profit rose to EUR 59 million, with the gross margin improving to 36%; adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 17.6 million, while the adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 10.5%.
- Reported EBITDA was EUR 14.9 million and EBIT EUR 4.1 million; earnings before taxes increased significantly to EUR 1.2 million from EUR 0.1 million.
- Allgeier companies are investing more than EUR 10 million in 2026 to expand AI-powered business process solutions, develop new tools and platforms, and modernize software products.
- As of June 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents stood at EUR 35 million, while net debt increased to EUR 74 million; EUR 8.5 million was spent on share buybacks.
- Allgeier confirmed its 2026 guidance, forecasting revenue of EUR 335–375 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 46–52 million from continuing operations, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.0–13.5%.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Allgeier is on 14.08.2026.
The price of Allgeier at the time of the news was 17,175EUR and was up +3,93 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,15 % since publication.
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