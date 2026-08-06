Allgeier SE: Revenue Up 10% in H1 2026—Guidance Confirmed

Allgeier SE increased revenue from continuing operations by 10% to EUR 162 million in the first half of 2026, up from EUR 147 million year-on-year.

Gross profit rose to EUR 59 million, with the gross margin improving to 36%; adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 17.6 million, while the adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 10.5%.

Reported EBITDA was EUR 14.9 million and EBIT EUR 4.1 million; earnings before taxes increased significantly to EUR 1.2 million from EUR 0.1 million.

Allgeier companies are investing more than EUR 10 million in 2026 to expand AI-powered business process solutions, develop new tools and platforms, and modernize software products.

As of June 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents stood at EUR 35 million, while net debt increased to EUR 74 million; EUR 8.5 million was spent on share buybacks.

Allgeier confirmed its 2026 guidance, forecasting revenue of EUR 335–375 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 46–52 million from continuing operations, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.0–13.5%.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Allgeier is on 14.08.2026.

The price of Allgeier at the time of the news was 17,175EUR and was up +3,93 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,15 % since publication.





