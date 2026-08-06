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    tZERO Opens Secondary Trading for buybuy BABY IP Token

    tZERO is opening a new chapter in digital securities as it prepares to launch secondary trading for Zion Peaks’ “BABY” token, tied to the iconic buybuy BABY brand.

    tZERO Opens Secondary Trading for buybuy BABY IP Token
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • tZERO has enabled secondary trading of the “BABY” Digital Token, issued by Zion Peaks, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.
    • Orders are now being accepted on tZERO’s regulated Securities Alternative Trading System (ATS), with trading expected to begin on August 12, 2026.
    • The token is linked to intellectual property associated with the buybuy BABY brand and was initially issued through a Regulation Crowdfunding offering on tZERO in 2025.
    • Eligible investors will gain access to a regulated marketplace intended to provide liquidity and price discovery after the primary issuance.
    • Token holders may receive an annual pro rata dividend based on 1% of net sales from buybuyBABY.com, subject to legal conditions and dividend declaration by Zion Peaks.
    • tZERO says the offering demonstrates how regulated blockchain infrastructure can support the full lifecycle of tokenized securities, while warning that digital asset investments involve substantial risks, including possible loss of principal and limited liquidity.



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    tZERO Opens Secondary Trading for buybuy BABY IP Token tZERO is opening a new chapter in digital securities as it prepares to launch secondary trading for Zion Peaks’ “BABY” token, tied to the iconic buybuy BABY brand.
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