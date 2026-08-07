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    Mobimo Delivers Strong Operational Performance in H1 2026

    Mobimo delivered a strong first half of 2026, boosting profits, expanding its portfolio and keeping vacancies low while staying firmly on track with its financial targets.

    Mobimo Delivers Strong Operational Performance in H1 2026
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Mobimo’s profit rose 15.5% year-on-year to CHF 126.8 million in the first half of 2026.
    • Rental income increased 2.2% to CHF 74.2 million, supported by newly added residential and commercial properties.
    • Net income from development projects and the sale of trading properties reached CHF 19.5 million, driven by strong sales and projects progressing as planned.
    • Portfolio revaluation gains increased significantly to CHF 97.2 million, including CHF 45.9 million from properties under development and under construction; the portfolio value rose to CHF 4.3 billion.
    • Office Tower Zurich West leasing continued successfully, with 12 of 16 floors let or reserved; the overall vacancy rate was 4.3%, but is expected to fall to around 4% by year-end.
    • Mobimo maintained a strong financial position, with a 47.7% equity ratio and 43.6% EPRA LTV, and remains confident of meeting its 2026 targets, including around 3% organic rental-income growth and at least CHF 25 million in development and sales income.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Mobimo Holding is on 07.08.2026.


    Mobimo Holding

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    +204,39 %
    ISIN:CH0011108872WKN:930290
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    Mobimo Delivers Strong Operational Performance in H1 2026 Mobimo delivered a strong first half of 2026, boosting profits, expanding its portfolio and keeping vacancies low while staying firmly on track with its financial targets.
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