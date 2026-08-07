Mobimo Delivers Strong Operational Performance in H1 2026
Mobimo delivered a strong first half of 2026, boosting profits, expanding its portfolio and keeping vacancies low while staying firmly on track with its financial targets.
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- Mobimo’s profit rose 15.5% year-on-year to CHF 126.8 million in the first half of 2026.
- Rental income increased 2.2% to CHF 74.2 million, supported by newly added residential and commercial properties.
- Net income from development projects and the sale of trading properties reached CHF 19.5 million, driven by strong sales and projects progressing as planned.
- Portfolio revaluation gains increased significantly to CHF 97.2 million, including CHF 45.9 million from properties under development and under construction; the portfolio value rose to CHF 4.3 billion.
- Office Tower Zurich West leasing continued successfully, with 12 of 16 floors let or reserved; the overall vacancy rate was 4.3%, but is expected to fall to around 4% by year-end.
- Mobimo maintained a strong financial position, with a 47.7% equity ratio and 43.6% EPRA LTV, and remains confident of meeting its 2026 targets, including around 3% organic rental-income growth and at least CHF 25 million in development and sales income.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Mobimo Holding is on 07.08.2026.
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