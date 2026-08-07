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    Cicor Secures CHF 425M Credit Deal to Fuel Its Next Growth Phase

    Cicor Technologies has secured a major new financing package, strengthening its balance sheet and expanding its capacity to fund future growth and acquisitions.

    Cicor Secures CHF 425M Credit Deal to Fuel Its Next Growth Phase
    Foto: Cicor Management AG
    • Cicor Technologies has signed a new CHF 425 million unsecured term and revolving credit facilities agreement, replacing its existing facilities ahead of their maturity in autumn 2027.
    • The financing consists of a CHF 150 million multicurrency revolving facility, a CHF 125 million amortising term loan, and a CHF 150 million bullet acquisition term loan.
    • Cicor also secured an uncommitted additional term loan facility of up to CHF 120 million, subject to leverage requirements and lender commitments.
    • The financing received strong interest, with commitments from existing and new banking partners exceeding the targeted CHF 425 million volume.
    • After refinancing, Cicor expects to have nearly CHF 300 million in available financing capacity to fund acquisitions, organic growth and working-capital needs.
    • The agreement has a four-year duration with two one-year extension options, improved pricing, a maximum net leverage ratio of 3.0x and a minimum interest-coverage ratio of 6.0x.


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    ISIN:CH0008702190WKN:913744
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    Cicor Secures CHF 425M Credit Deal to Fuel Its Next Growth Phase Cicor Technologies has secured a major new financing package, strengthening its balance sheet and expanding its capacity to fund future growth and acquisitions.
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