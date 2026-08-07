Cicor Secures CHF 425M Credit Deal to Fuel Its Next Growth Phase
Cicor Technologies has secured a major new financing package, strengthening its balance sheet and expanding its capacity to fund future growth and acquisitions.
Foto: Cicor Management AG
- Cicor Technologies has signed a new CHF 425 million unsecured term and revolving credit facilities agreement, replacing its existing facilities ahead of their maturity in autumn 2027.
- The financing consists of a CHF 150 million multicurrency revolving facility, a CHF 125 million amortising term loan, and a CHF 150 million bullet acquisition term loan.
- Cicor also secured an uncommitted additional term loan facility of up to CHF 120 million, subject to leverage requirements and lender commitments.
- The financing received strong interest, with commitments from existing and new banking partners exceeding the targeted CHF 425 million volume.
- After refinancing, Cicor expects to have nearly CHF 300 million in available financing capacity to fund acquisitions, organic growth and working-capital needs.
- The agreement has a four-year duration with two one-year extension options, improved pricing, a maximum net leverage ratio of 3.0x and a minimum interest-coverage ratio of 6.0x.
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