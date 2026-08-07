Oesterreichische Post H1 2026: Revenue Up as E-Commerce Beats Mail Decline

Austrian Post’s H1 2026 revenue rose by 3.8% year-on-year to EUR 1,544.0 million despite a challenging market environment.

E-Commerce & Logistics was the main growth driver, with revenue up 11.5% to EUR 910.9 million; Austrian parcel volumes increased by 9%.

Mail, Branch & Services revenue declined by 7.4% to EUR 566.1 million due to falling mail volumes and the transformation of the telecommunications business.

Earnings decreased as expected: EBITDA fell 5.9% to EUR 187.7 million and EBIT dropped 22.0% to EUR 73.3 million.

Strategic expansion continued through the launch of the YELLLOW mobile brand, profitable growth at bank99, a network of 3,000 postal points, and acquisitions including D Express and euShipments.com.

The 2026 outlook remains unchanged: slight full-year revenue growth, operating earnings in the range of recent years, and positive H2 momentum from pricing adjustments and e-commerce fulfilment.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Oesterreichische Post is on 07.08.2026.

The price of Oesterreichische Post at the time of the news was 32,40EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,38EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.





