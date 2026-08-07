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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsOesterreichische Post AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Oesterreichische Post
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    Oesterreichische Post H1 2026: Revenue Up as E-Commerce Beats Mail Decline

    Austrian Post navigated a tough market in H1 2026, lifting revenue through booming e-commerce and strategic expansion, even as earnings came under pressure.

    Oesterreichische Post H1 2026: Revenue Up as E-Commerce Beats Mail Decline
    Foto: Tang Yi - picture alliance / Xinhua News Agency
    • Austrian Post’s H1 2026 revenue rose by 3.8% year-on-year to EUR 1,544.0 million despite a challenging market environment.
    • E-Commerce & Logistics was the main growth driver, with revenue up 11.5% to EUR 910.9 million; Austrian parcel volumes increased by 9%.
    • Mail, Branch & Services revenue declined by 7.4% to EUR 566.1 million due to falling mail volumes and the transformation of the telecommunications business.
    • Earnings decreased as expected: EBITDA fell 5.9% to EUR 187.7 million and EBIT dropped 22.0% to EUR 73.3 million.
    • Strategic expansion continued through the launch of the YELLLOW mobile brand, profitable growth at bank99, a network of 3,000 postal points, and acquisitions including D Express and euShipments.com.
    • The 2026 outlook remains unchanged: slight full-year revenue growth, operating earnings in the range of recent years, and positive H2 momentum from pricing adjustments and e-commerce fulfilment.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Oesterreichische Post is on 07.08.2026.

    The price of Oesterreichische Post at the time of the news was 32,40EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,38EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.


    Oesterreichische Post

    -4,48 %
    -5,82 %
    -1,76 %
    +3,34 %
    +5,36 %
    +1,88 %
    -22,18 %
    +2,06 %
    +40,68 %
    ISIN:AT0000APOST4WKN:A0JML5
    Oesterreichische Post direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Oesterreichische Post H1 2026: Revenue Up as E-Commerce Beats Mail Decline Austrian Post navigated a tough market in H1 2026, lifting revenue through booming e-commerce and strategic expansion, even as earnings came under pressure.
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