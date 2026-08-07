Almonty Industries, Hertz Global Holdings & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SalesCloser Technologies
|📰
|🥈
|OHB
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|The Platform Group
|💬
|📰
|Allianz
|💬
|📰
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|Daimler Truck Holding
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|93
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Rheinmetall
|39
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SpaceX
|33
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|31
|💬
|📰
|D-Wave Quantum
|30
|💬
|📰
|Verbio
|27
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Hertz Global Holdings
|+34,44 %
|📰
|🥈
|Atlassian Registered (A)
|+30,41 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|WW International Registered
|+17,81 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Ardelyx
|-23,29 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|The Trade Desk Registered (A)
|-24,22 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Sezzle
|-24,22 %
|📰
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SalesCloser Technologies
Wochenperformance: -5,24 %
Wochenperformance: -5,24 %
Platz 1
OHB
Wochenperformance: +5,30 %
Wochenperformance: +5,30 %
Platz 2
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -2,33 %
Wochenperformance: -2,33 %
Platz 3
Allianz
Wochenperformance: +1,76 %
Wochenperformance: +1,76 %
Platz 4
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -14,34 %
Wochenperformance: -14,34 %
Platz 5
Daimler Truck Holding
Wochenperformance: -8,20 %
Wochenperformance: -8,20 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +16,05 %
Wochenperformance: +16,05 %
Platz 7
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: +0,68 %
Wochenperformance: +0,68 %
Platz 8
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: +0,04 %
Wochenperformance: +0,04 %
Platz 9
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +10,98 %
Wochenperformance: +10,98 %
Platz 10
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: +7,03 %
Wochenperformance: +7,03 %
Platz 11
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +3,38 %
Wochenperformance: +3,38 %
Platz 12
Hertz Global Holdings
Wochenperformance: +63,49 %
Wochenperformance: +63,49 %
Platz 13
Atlassian Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +46,90 %
Wochenperformance: +46,90 %
Platz 14
WW International Registered
Wochenperformance: +19,95 %
Wochenperformance: +19,95 %
Platz 15
Ardelyx
Wochenperformance: -24,71 %
Wochenperformance: -24,71 %
Platz 16
The Trade Desk Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -27,81 %
Wochenperformance: -27,81 %
Platz 17
Sezzle
Wochenperformance: -16,63 %
Wochenperformance: -16,63 %
Platz 18
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