🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsOHB AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu OHB
    105 Aufrufe 105 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Positioned for the award cycle

    With guidance intact and the balance sheet strengthened, attention now shifts to the major civil and defence contracts approaching award.

    Q2 delivered margin expansion on more moderate growth, while the contracts underpinning the investment case are still ahead. Guidance was confirmed on both lines, and the balance sheet is now in a net cash position, leaving OHB well positioned ahead of the major award cycle.

    Growth slowed to +9% yoy in Q2 from +15% in Q1 and the guidance implies a re-acceleration to 13% yoy in H2 to reach the target. This would imply that H2 contributes 55% of the full-year figure, in line with the 2025 seasonality.

    Adj. EBITDA rose 27% yoy to € 33m, reflecting a 1.4pp yoy margin improvement to 9.5%. By contrast, the FY margin target implies a broadly stable yoy margin in H2. Reported Q2 EBITDA of € 10.6m includes € 22.4m of one-off costs, almost entirely related to the € 21.4m transaction costs of the capital increase. These were higher than expected, explaining our EPS estimate cut.

    The only operational setback was the delay to RFA's maiden flight. Following the first pressurisation of the flight vehicle in late July, RFA identified an issue and de-stacked the rocket. The maiden flight remains expected for this year. RFA is accounted for at equity and therefore sits outside guidance; our valuation includes it only as a € 145m financial asset.

    Q2 order intake of c. € 299m, equivalent to a 0.9x book-to-bill, should mark the trough ahead of an H2 acceleration. The first evidence for this came with PRISMA Second Generation, at € 82m one of the larger recent awards. The repeat mandate after the first OHB-built hyperspectral satellite launched in 2019 illustrates the recurring nature of institutional space programmes.

    The most strategically important near-term opportunity is IRIS², in our view. OHB is a core industrial partner and appears to be finalising the contract in the EU constellation's 18-satellite MEO segment. The expected signing in H2 would underpin OHB's central role in the EU's third flagship space programme (alongside Galileo and Copernicus) and provide long-term visibility through the constellation's deployment towards 2030.

    Several ESA awards are also approaching. One next-generation Sentinel contract is in final negotiations, as is Clearspace-1, an ESA mission led by OHB to capture and deorbit the Proba-1 satellite. The implementation phase of OpSTAR, a demonstrator mission using optical links for satellite navigation, is expected later this year.

    The award cycle should broaden further from 2027, backed by ESA's € 22bn MC25 budget, Germany's € 35bn military space investment through 2030 and the proposed € 131bn EU space and defence envelope for 2028-34. German defence awards should begin in 2027, led by SATCOMBw4, a c. € 10bn programme with an estimated OHB workshare of 30-50% (eNuW). SBMD and SPOCK 2 form the other major pillars of this defence cycle.

    BUY, PT € 340, based on DCF.




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von NuWays AG
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Positioned for the award cycle With guidance intact and the balance sheet strengthened, attention now shifts to the major civil and defence contracts approaching award.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     