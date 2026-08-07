Q2 with strong growth, confirming the investment case
Westwing posted strong Q2 results with GMV +15% yoy to € 127m and revenue +14% to € 113m. International grew 22%, boosted by the UK launch; DACH held up at +9%. Adj. EBITDA margin of 4.8% was temporarily pressured by a o
Growth accelerated further to the strongest print in years, with GMV up 15% yoy to € 127m and revenue up 14% to € 113m. The drivers were the ongoing successful country expansion, especially with the recent UK launch (International GMV grew 22%, revenue +19% yoy € 54.0m), new store openings and well performing sales events in Germany (DACH GMV grew 9%, revenue +10% yoy to € 59.4m) despite the generally weak consumer sentiment; customers are buying, but increasingly timing purchases to event windows. Third-party GMV rose 23% against 11% for the Westwing Collection, taking the WWC share to 63% (-2pp yoy), a reflection of successfully onboarded partner design brands rather than own-brand weakness, negatively impacting the gross margin by 0.7pp (51.9%).
Adj. EBITDA of € 5.4m (4.8% margin, -1.5pp yoy) was burdened by a 2.6pp increase of the fulfilment ratio. Roughly 1pp (some € 1.4m) of that was from the migration to the new order and warehouse management system, having a one-off character. The remainder was due to higher transportation costs from elevated fuel prices, the changed mix effect (low-ticket items are more expensive to ship in relation to their price) and higher DHL fulfilment to increase customer satisfaction. Note that the migration itself is a positive as it allows faster shipping, flexible delivery options and better warehouse efficiency going forward.
Guidance confirmed, with revenue now indicated in the upper half. Management reaffirmed FY26 revenue of € 470-495m (5-10% growth. eNuW old: € 475m) and adj. EBITDA of € 36-48m (eNuW: € 42m). With H1 revenue of € 233m, the implied H2 growth stands at 4-9% despite the successful UK launch and the three Baltic launches came at end-July. Management hence pointed towards the upper end of the revenue target (eNuW new: € 493m). We leave adj. EBITDA estimates unchanged due to mentioned brand marketing investments in Q4 to further accelerate the momentum across new markets.
Cash down qoq, but for the right reasons. Net cash fell € 16m qoq to € 68m (+ € 18m yoy) and FCF was € -9.4m (Q2 25: € -4.5m), driven by a € 9.5m stock option settlement plus € 3.5m of buybacks. Two thirds related to pre-2020 legacy programmes struck at € 3.1. Terminations and forced exercises should remove c. 70% (1.4m) of legacy options by end-Q2 2027. Importantly, those have an avg. strike price of € 18.4 (~ 30% above current levels). Also, 1.23m treasury shares provide a natural hedge if options move into the money.
Investment case remains fully intact. Accelerating growth, a resilient underlying margin and a strong balance sheet contrast with a valuation of 6.5x EV/EBITDA FY26e. We confirm BUY with an unchanged € 23.50 PT (DCF).