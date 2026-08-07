Q2 with strong growth, confirming the investment case

Growth accelerated further to the strongest print in years, with GMV up 15% yoy to € 127m and revenue up 14% to € 113m. The drivers were the ongoing successful country expansion, especially with the recent UK launch (International GMV grew 22%, revenue +19% yoy € 54.0m), new store openings and well performing sales events in Germany (DACH GMV grew 9%, revenue +10% yoy to € 59.4m) despite the generally weak consumer sentiment; customers are buying, but increasingly timing purchases to event windows. Third-party GMV rose 23% against 11% for the Westwing Collection, taking the WWC share to 63% (-2pp yoy), a reflection of successfully onboarded partner design brands rather than own-brand weakness, negatively impacting the gross margin by 0.7pp (51.9%).

Adj. EBITDA of € 5.4m (4.8% margin, -1.5pp yoy) was burdened by a 2.6pp increase of the fulfilment ratio. Roughly 1pp (some € 1.4m) of that was from the migration to the new order and warehouse management system, having a one-off character. The remainder was due to higher transportation costs from elevated fuel prices, the changed mix effect (low-ticket items are more expensive to ship in relation to their price) and higher DHL fulfilment to increase customer satisfaction. Note that the migration itself is a positive as it allows faster shipping, flexible delivery options and better warehouse efficiency going forward.