Schweizer Electronic boosts revenue and EBITDA in H1 2026

SCHWEIZER Group revenue rose 11.9% year-on-year to EUR 92.1 million in the first half of 2026.

The order book increased by 32.7% to EUR 257.5 million as of 30 June 2026.

Non-mobility business grew by 30.6%, driven by a fourfold increase in Aviation & Defence revenue.

EBITDA improved to EUR 0.2 million from EUR -1.1 million; adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 0.6 million after excluding EUR 0.4 million in restructuring costs.

The equity ratio declined to 18.2%, compared with 21.4% at the end of 2025, mainly due to the Group loss and higher working capital.

SCHWEIZER revised its 2026 outlook to revenue of EUR 170–185 million, adjusted EBITDA of EUR 3.3–4.0 million, and a year-end equity ratio of 17–20%.

The price of Schweizer Electronic at the time of the news was 5,3400EUR and was up +0,56 % compared with the previous day.

33 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,2200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,25 % since publication.







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