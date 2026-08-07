Schweizer Electronic boosts revenue and EBITDA in H1 2026
SCHWEIZER enters 2026 with strong momentum: double-digit revenue growth, a surging order book and a sharp upswing in non-mobility and Aviation & Defence.
Foto: Schweizer Electronic AG
- SCHWEIZER Group revenue rose 11.9% year-on-year to EUR 92.1 million in the first half of 2026.
- The order book increased by 32.7% to EUR 257.5 million as of 30 June 2026.
- Non-mobility business grew by 30.6%, driven by a fourfold increase in Aviation & Defence revenue.
- EBITDA improved to EUR 0.2 million from EUR -1.1 million; adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 0.6 million after excluding EUR 0.4 million in restructuring costs.
- The equity ratio declined to 18.2%, compared with 21.4% at the end of 2025, mainly due to the Group loss and higher working capital.
- SCHWEIZER revised its 2026 outlook to revenue of EUR 170–185 million, adjusted EBITDA of EUR 3.3–4.0 million, and a year-end equity ratio of 17–20%.
The price of Schweizer Electronic at the time of the news was 5,3400EUR and was up +0,56 % compared with the previous
day.
33 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,2200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,25 % since publication.
+2,62 %
+11,76 %
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-29,46 %
+90,00 %
-24,00 %
-52,70 %
-69,19 %
-45,20 %
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