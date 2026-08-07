🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSchweizer Electronic AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Schweizer Electronic
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Schweizer Electronic boosts revenue and EBITDA in H1 2026

    SCHWEIZER enters 2026 with strong momentum: double-digit revenue growth, a surging order book and a sharp upswing in non-mobility and Aviation & Defence.

    Schweizer Electronic boosts revenue and EBITDA in H1 2026
    Foto: Schweizer Electronic AG
    • SCHWEIZER Group revenue rose 11.9% year-on-year to EUR 92.1 million in the first half of 2026.
    • The order book increased by 32.7% to EUR 257.5 million as of 30 June 2026.
    • Non-mobility business grew by 30.6%, driven by a fourfold increase in Aviation & Defence revenue.
    • EBITDA improved to EUR 0.2 million from EUR -1.1 million; adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 0.6 million after excluding EUR 0.4 million in restructuring costs.
    • The equity ratio declined to 18.2%, compared with 21.4% at the end of 2025, mainly due to the Group loss and higher working capital.
    • SCHWEIZER revised its 2026 outlook to revenue of EUR 170–185 million, adjusted EBITDA of EUR 3.3–4.0 million, and a year-end equity ratio of 17–20%.

    The price of Schweizer Electronic at the time of the news was 5,3400EUR and was up +0,56 % compared with the previous day.
    33 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,2200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,25 % since publication.


    Schweizer Electronic

    +2,62 %
    +11,76 %
    -26,92 %
    -29,46 %
    +90,00 %
    -24,00 %
    -52,70 %
    -69,19 %
    -45,20 %
    ISIN:DE0005156236WKN:515623
    Schweizer Electronic direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Schweizer Electronic boosts revenue and EBITDA in H1 2026 SCHWEIZER enters 2026 with strong momentum: double-digit revenue growth, a surging order book and a sharp upswing in non-mobility and Aviation & Defence.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     