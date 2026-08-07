Brenntag Raises 2026 Operating EBITDA Guidance—Here’s Why

Brenntag SE has raised its operating EBITDA guidance for fiscal year 2026.

The new operating EBITDA forecast is EUR 1.35–1.45 billion, compared with the previous range of EUR 1.25–1.40 billion.

The upgraded outlook is based on a continuously positive start to the third quarter.

Strong preliminary earnings in the second quarter of 2026 support the guidance increase.

Brenntag will publish its 2026 half-year financial report on August 12, 2026.

The company cautions that actual results may differ materially from forward-looking estimates due to various risks and uncertainties.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Brenntag is on 12.08.2026.

The price of Brenntag at the time of the news was 65,73EUR and was up +1,65 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 65,94EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,32 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 26.185,00PKT (+0,13 %).







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