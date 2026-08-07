Brenntag Raises 2026 Operating EBITDA Guidance—Here’s Why
Brenntag SE has lifted its 2026 earnings outlook, signaling stronger-than-expected momentum as solid mid-year results prompt a higher operating EBITDA forecast.
Foto: Brenntag SE
- Brenntag SE has raised its operating EBITDA guidance for fiscal year 2026.
- The new operating EBITDA forecast is EUR 1.35–1.45 billion, compared with the previous range of EUR 1.25–1.40 billion.
- The upgraded outlook is based on a continuously positive start to the third quarter.
- Strong preliminary earnings in the second quarter of 2026 support the guidance increase.
- Brenntag will publish its 2026 half-year financial report on August 12, 2026.
- The company cautions that actual results may differ materially from forward-looking estimates due to various risks and uncertainties.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Brenntag is on 12.08.2026.
The price of Brenntag at the time of the news was 65,73EUR and was up +1,65 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 65,94EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,32 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 26.185,00PKT (+0,13 %).
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