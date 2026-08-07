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    PWO Wins €363m New Business, Boosts Free Cash Flow in H1 2026

    PWO Group reports mixed mid-year results: strong new business and higher free cash flow contrast with lower revenue and earnings, while the 2026 outlook remains intact.

    PWO Wins €363m New Business, Boosts Free Cash Flow in H1 2026
    • PWO Group secured new business worth approximately **EUR 363 million** in lifetime volume, including follow-on orders from a new OEM customer.
    • **Free cash flow increased** to **EUR 3.3 million**, compared with EUR 0.8 million in the first half of 2025.
    • Revenue fell to **EUR 252.7 million** from EUR 273.4 million, mainly due to lower tool revenue and **EUR 5.0 million in negative currency effects**.
    • **EBIT before currency effects declined** to EUR 7.3 million from EUR 13.3 million, while net income dropped to EUR 0.1 million, partly due to higher start-up costs and the absence of a prior-year one-off effect in Canada.
    • North America—especially Mexico—generated the strongest new-business momentum; Europe and China also contributed significantly, particularly through orders for structural, body, seating, air suspension, and electronic components.
    • PWO **confirmed its 2026 outlook**, targeting revenue of around EUR 500 million, EBIT before currency effects of EUR 13–17 million, and new business of EUR 550–600 million; planned capital expenditure was revised to approximately EUR 35 million.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at PWO is on 07.08.2026.

    The price of PWO at the time of the news was 23,400EUR and was up +0,86 % compared with the previous day.
    8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,85 % since publication.


    PWO

    +6,03 %
    +6,03 %
    +2,50 %
    -10,69 %
    -20,41 %
    -28,66 %
    -23,53 %
    -33,19 %
    +972,83 %
    ISIN:DE0006968001WKN:696800
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    PWO Wins €363m New Business, Boosts Free Cash Flow in H1 2026 PWO Group reports mixed mid-year results: strong new business and higher free cash flow contrast with lower revenue and earnings, while the 2026 outlook remains intact.
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