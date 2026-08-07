DAX, Bittium Corporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: 1296446963
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Palantir
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Barrick Mining Corporation
|💬
|📰
|SanDisk Corporation
|💬
|📰
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|Eutelsat Communications
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|286
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|77
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Netlist
|68
|💬
|📰
|POET Technologies
|43
|💬
|📰
|SpaceX
|30
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|28
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Bittium Corporation
|+35,88 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Corsair Gaming
|+35,54 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Atlassian Registered (A)
|+30,41 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Ardelyx
|-15,48 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|The Trade Desk Registered (A)
|-22,79 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Sezzle
|-31,38 %
|📰
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Palantir
Wochenperformance: +36,24 %
Wochenperformance: +36,24 %
Platz 1
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: +25,13 %
Wochenperformance: +25,13 %
Platz 2
Barrick Mining Corporation
Wochenperformance: +17,02 %
Wochenperformance: +17,02 %
Platz 3
SanDisk Corporation
Wochenperformance: -9,17 %
Wochenperformance: -9,17 %
Platz 4
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -14,73 %
Wochenperformance: -14,73 %
Platz 5
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: -6,18 %
Wochenperformance: -6,18 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +2,76 %
Wochenperformance: +2,76 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +16,05 %
Wochenperformance: +16,05 %
Platz 8
Netlist
Wochenperformance: +56,10 %
Wochenperformance: +56,10 %
Platz 9
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: +22,32 %
Wochenperformance: +22,32 %
Platz 10
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: +0,04 %
Wochenperformance: +0,04 %
Platz 11
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: +0,68 %
Wochenperformance: +0,68 %
Platz 12
Bittium Corporation
Wochenperformance: +25,12 %
Wochenperformance: +25,12 %
Platz 13
Corsair Gaming
Wochenperformance: +36,48 %
Wochenperformance: +36,48 %
Platz 14
Atlassian Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +52,28 %
Wochenperformance: +52,28 %
Platz 15
Ardelyx
Wochenperformance: -26,10 %
Wochenperformance: -26,10 %
Platz 16
The Trade Desk Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -33,06 %
Wochenperformance: -33,06 %
Platz 17
Sezzle
Wochenperformance: -24,71 %
Wochenperformance: -24,71 %
Platz 18
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