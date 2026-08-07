ABO Energy Agrees Sale of Polish & Hungarian Subsidiaries
ABO Energy reshapes its Eastern European footprint, agreeing to sell its Polish and Hungarian units and a major renewables pipeline to Greek utility leader PPC.
Foto: Horst Galuschka - picture alliance/dpa
- ABO Energy has agreed to sell its Polish and Hungarian subsidiaries to PPC, a leading integrated utility group based in Greece.
- The transaction includes all 38 ABO Energy employees in Poland and Hungary.
- The subsidiaries have a renewable-energy development pipeline of approximately 2 gigawatts.
- The sale also includes five operational solar parks totaling 82 megawatts and a 17-megawatt solar farm nearing completion.
- The transaction will not affect ABO Energy’s planned restructuring and financing solution.
- Subject to regulatory approval, completion of the sale is expected by the end of 2026; ABO Energy has operated in Poland and Hungary since 2019.
The price of ABO Energy at the time of the news was 3,6150EUR and was up +0,91 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,5150EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,77 % since publication.
-1,95 %
-3,06 %
-4,52 %
-41,03 %
-91,13 %
-93,69 %
-92,60 %
-62,80 %
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