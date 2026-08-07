ABO Energy Agrees Sale of Polish & Hungarian Subsidiaries

ABO Energy has agreed to sell its Polish and Hungarian subsidiaries to PPC, a leading integrated utility group based in Greece.

The transaction includes all 38 ABO Energy employees in Poland and Hungary.

The subsidiaries have a renewable-energy development pipeline of approximately 2 gigawatts.

The sale also includes five operational solar parks totaling 82 megawatts and a 17-megawatt solar farm nearing completion.

The transaction will not affect ABO Energy’s planned restructuring and financing solution.

Subject to regulatory approval, completion of the sale is expected by the end of 2026; ABO Energy has operated in Poland and Hungary since 2019.

The price of ABO Energy at the time of the news was 3,6150EUR and was up +0,91 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,5150EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,77 % since publication.





