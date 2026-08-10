HYPOPORT: Gross Profit Up Strongly, EBIT Jumps in H1 2026

Hypoport Group’s gross profit increased by 5% year on year to €137.5 million in H1 2026, while revenue rose 5% to €319.4 million.

EBIT grew disproportionately by 20% to €19.3 million, lifting the EBIT-to-gross-profit margin from 12.3% to 14.1%.

Net profit attributable to Hypoport shareholders rose 26% to €13.0 million, with earnings per share increasing 27% to €1.96.

Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms remained the largest segment, increasing gross profit by 4% to €84.9 million and EBIT by 4% to €23.9 million.

Financing Platforms increased gross profit by 5% to €34.2 million and EBIT by 35% to €2.4 million, while Insurance Platforms grew gross profit by 10% to €17.2 million and maintained positive EBIT.

Hypoport confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance of at least €280 million in gross profit and €40–55 million in EBIT, despite potential market risks from geopolitical tensions.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at HYPOPORT is on 10.08.2026.

The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 87,48EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 87,30EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,20 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.661,05PKT (+0,51 %).







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