q.beyond Supercharges AI Transformation, Updates 2026 Outlook

q.beyond is accelerating its AI transformation to improve efficiency and adapt its organisation to new technological and macroeconomic conditions.

The transformation will involve personnel-related measures and one-off costs of approximately €5–6 million in 2026.

The company has lowered its 2026 revenue forecast to €176–180 million, from the previous €182–190 million.

Its 2026 EBITDA forecast has been reduced to €3–7 million, compared with the previous €10–16 million.

q.beyond expects negative consolidated net income and negative free cash flow on a one-off basis in 2026, partly due to weaker investment demand among German SMEs.

From 2027 onwards, the accelerated AI transformation is expected to generate annual savings of around €7 million, supporting a return to positive net income and sustainably positive free cash flow.

The next important date, Publication of the 2026 half-year financial report., at q.beyond is on 10.08.2026.

The price of q.beyond at the time of the news was 3,5200EUR and was down -2,22 % compared with the previous day.





