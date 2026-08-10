q.beyond Supercharges AI Transformation, Updates 2026 Outlook
q.beyond is reshaping its future with an accelerated AI transformation, accepting short-term financial pressure to unlock lasting efficiency gains from 2027 onward.
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- q.beyond is accelerating its AI transformation to improve efficiency and adapt its organisation to new technological and macroeconomic conditions.
- The transformation will involve personnel-related measures and one-off costs of approximately €5–6 million in 2026.
- The company has lowered its 2026 revenue forecast to €176–180 million, from the previous €182–190 million.
- Its 2026 EBITDA forecast has been reduced to €3–7 million, compared with the previous €10–16 million.
- q.beyond expects negative consolidated net income and negative free cash flow on a one-off basis in 2026, partly due to weaker investment demand among German SMEs.
- From 2027 onwards, the accelerated AI transformation is expected to generate annual savings of around €7 million, supporting a return to positive net income and sustainably positive free cash flow.
The next important date, Publication of the 2026 half-year financial report., at q.beyond is on 10.08.2026.
The price of q.beyond at the time of the news was 3,5200EUR and was down -2,22 % compared with the previous day.
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