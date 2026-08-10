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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsq.beyond AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu q.beyond
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    q.beyond Supercharges AI Transformation, Updates 2026 Outlook

    q.beyond is reshaping its future with an accelerated AI transformation, accepting short-term financial pressure to unlock lasting efficiency gains from 2027 onward.

    q.beyond Supercharges AI Transformation, Updates 2026 Outlook
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • q.beyond is accelerating its AI transformation to improve efficiency and adapt its organisation to new technological and macroeconomic conditions.
    • The transformation will involve personnel-related measures and one-off costs of approximately €5–6 million in 2026.
    • The company has lowered its 2026 revenue forecast to €176–180 million, from the previous €182–190 million.
    • Its 2026 EBITDA forecast has been reduced to €3–7 million, compared with the previous €10–16 million.
    • q.beyond expects negative consolidated net income and negative free cash flow on a one-off basis in 2026, partly due to weaker investment demand among German SMEs.
    • From 2027 onwards, the accelerated AI transformation is expected to generate annual savings of around €7 million, supporting a return to positive net income and sustainably positive free cash flow.

    The next important date, Publication of the 2026 half-year financial report., at q.beyond is on 10.08.2026.

    The price of q.beyond at the time of the news was 3,5200EUR and was down -2,22 % compared with the previous day.


    q.beyond

    -6,11 %
    +5,78 %
    +12,15 %
    -1,37 %
    -13,95 %
    ISIN:DE000A41YDG0WKN:A41YDG
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    q.beyond Supercharges AI Transformation, Updates 2026 Outlook q.beyond is reshaping its future with an accelerated AI transformation, accepting short-term financial pressure to unlock lasting efficiency gains from 2027 onward.
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