GEA Group Q2: Double-Digit Growth, Profitability Soars

GEA’s Q2 2026 order intake rose 14.2% to EUR 1.495 billion, with organic growth of 15.4%, driven by strong demand in dairy farming, dairy processing, and food.

Revenue increased 10.0% to EUR 1.443 billion, including 11.0% organic growth; all four divisions contributed, while service revenue grew 8.5% to EUR 570.6 million.

EBITDA before restructuring expenses climbed 15.6% to EUR 250.6 million, lifting the margin from 16.5% to 17.4%; net profit rose 13.8% to EUR 121.8 million.

Financial performance strengthened significantly: free cash flow reached EUR 151.1 million, and GEA moved from net debt of EUR 59.8 million to net liquidity of EUR 70.9 million.

GEA was named Germany’s most sustainable company by TIME and Statista, ranking 17th globally among 750 finalists.

The company raised its 2026 guidance, now targeting organic revenue growth of 6.0–8.0%, an EBITDA margin of 17.0–17.4%, and ROCE of 36.0–40.0%; it also approved a share buyback program of up to EUR 500 million.

The next important date, Half-year report as of 30 June 2026 (Alternative: "Semi-annual report as of June 30, 2026."), at GEA Group is on 10.08.2026.

The price of GEA Group at the time of the news was 64,00EUR and was up +0,20 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 26.355,00PKT (+0,03 %).







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