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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsq.beyond AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu q.beyond
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    q.beyond Supercharges Its AI Transformation

    q.beyond is reshaping its future with a bold AI transformation, accepting short-term costs to unlock lasting efficiency, growth, and shareholder value from 2027 onward.

    q.beyond Supercharges Its AI Transformation
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • q.beyond is accelerating its AI transformation to improve efficiency and position itself as the leading AI operating partner for European SMEs.
    • The transformation requires one-off costs of approximately €5–6 million, but is expected to generate annual savings of around €7 million from 2027 onwards.
    • In Q2 2026, revenue declined to €43.0 million from €44.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA was €2.5 million and the adjusted EBITDA margin remained stable at 6%.
    • The company is lowering its 2026 outlook: revenue is now expected at €176–180 million and EBITDA at €3–7 million, compared with the previous forecasts of €182–190 million and €10–16 million.
    • q.beyond expects negative net income and free cash flow in 2026, but forecasts positive net income and sustainably positive free cash flow from 2027 onwards.
    • With net liquidity of €41.0 million, q.beyond plans to start share buybacks from the end of August 2026, subject to approval by the Management and Supervisory Boards.

    The next important date, Publication of the 2026 half-year financial report., at q.beyond is on 10.08.2026.

    The price of q.beyond at the time of the news was 3,5200EUR and was down -2,22 % compared with the previous day.


    q.beyond

    -6,11 %
    +5,78 %
    +12,15 %
    -1,37 %
    -13,95 %
    ISIN:DE000A41YDG0WKN:A41YDG
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