q.beyond Supercharges Its AI Transformation
q.beyond is reshaping its future with a bold AI transformation, accepting short-term costs to unlock lasting efficiency, growth, and shareholder value from 2027 onward.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- q.beyond is accelerating its AI transformation to improve efficiency and position itself as the leading AI operating partner for European SMEs.
- The transformation requires one-off costs of approximately €5–6 million, but is expected to generate annual savings of around €7 million from 2027 onwards.
- In Q2 2026, revenue declined to €43.0 million from €44.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA was €2.5 million and the adjusted EBITDA margin remained stable at 6%.
- The company is lowering its 2026 outlook: revenue is now expected at €176–180 million and EBITDA at €3–7 million, compared with the previous forecasts of €182–190 million and €10–16 million.
- q.beyond expects negative net income and free cash flow in 2026, but forecasts positive net income and sustainably positive free cash flow from 2027 onwards.
- With net liquidity of €41.0 million, q.beyond plans to start share buybacks from the end of August 2026, subject to approval by the Management and Supervisory Boards.
The next important date, Publication of the 2026 half-year financial report., at q.beyond is on 10.08.2026.
The price of q.beyond at the time of the news was 3,5200EUR and was down -2,22 % compared with the previous day.
Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE User Eröffnen Sie bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte