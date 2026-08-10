q.beyond Supercharges Its AI Transformation

q.beyond is accelerating its AI transformation to improve efficiency and position itself as the leading AI operating partner for European SMEs.

The transformation requires one-off costs of approximately €5–6 million, but is expected to generate annual savings of around €7 million from 2027 onwards.

In Q2 2026, revenue declined to €43.0 million from €44.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA was €2.5 million and the adjusted EBITDA margin remained stable at 6%.

The company is lowering its 2026 outlook: revenue is now expected at €176–180 million and EBITDA at €3–7 million, compared with the previous forecasts of €182–190 million and €10–16 million.

q.beyond expects negative net income and free cash flow in 2026, but forecasts positive net income and sustainably positive free cash flow from 2027 onwards.

With net liquidity of €41.0 million, q.beyond plans to start share buybacks from the end of August 2026, subject to approval by the Management and Supervisory Boards.

The next important date, Publication of the 2026 half-year financial report., at q.beyond is on 10.08.2026.

The price of q.beyond at the time of the news was 3,5200EUR and was down -2,22 % compared with the previous day.



Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE User Eröffnen Sie bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro. und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro.



