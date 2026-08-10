Almonty Industries, NRX Pharmaceuticals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Saga Metals
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Primary Health Properties R.E.I.T
|📰
|🥉
|Arafura Rare earths
|💬
|📰
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|Nordex
|💬
|📰
|DroneShield
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
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|Almonty Industries
|33
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SpaceX
|17
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Borussia Dortmund
|17
|💬
|📰
|Vonovia
|11
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|Silber
|11
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|POET Technologies
|9
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🔥 Heiße Aktien
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|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|NRX Pharmaceuticals
|+16,16 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Fujikura
|+9,01 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Samsung SDI JH
|+7,99 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|MiniMax Group
|-8,78 %
|📰
|🟥
|Northern Data
|-9,68 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|q.beyond
|-10,00 %
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Saga Metals
Wochenperformance: +32,69 %
Wochenperformance: +32,69 %
Platz 1
Primary Health Properties R.E.I.T
Wochenperformance: +10,53 %
Wochenperformance: +10,53 %
Platz 2
Arafura Rare earths
Wochenperformance: +21,14 %
Wochenperformance: +21,14 %
Platz 3
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -8,73 %
Wochenperformance: -8,73 %
Platz 4
Nordex
Wochenperformance: -0,05 %
Wochenperformance: -0,05 %
Platz 5
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +21,70 %
Wochenperformance: +21,70 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +24,35 %
Wochenperformance: +24,35 %
Platz 7
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: +23,58 %
Wochenperformance: +23,58 %
Platz 8
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,65 %
Wochenperformance: +0,65 %
Platz 9
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -0,19 %
Wochenperformance: -0,19 %
Platz 10
Silber
Wochenperformance: +10,70 %
Wochenperformance: +10,70 %
Platz 11
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: +27,26 %
Wochenperformance: +27,26 %
Platz 12
NRX Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +22,28 %
Wochenperformance: +22,28 %
Platz 13
Fujikura
Wochenperformance: +27,68 %
Wochenperformance: +27,68 %
Platz 14
Samsung SDI JH
Wochenperformance: +21,67 %
Wochenperformance: +21,67 %
Platz 15
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: +24,28 %
Wochenperformance: +24,28 %
Platz 16
Northern Data
Wochenperformance: +37,25 %
Wochenperformance: +37,25 %
Platz 17
q.beyond
Wochenperformance: +3,98 %
Wochenperformance: +3,98 %
Platz 18
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