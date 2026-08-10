Partners Group Holding: Extreme weather fuels US HVAC portfolio growth

Partners Group’s US HVAC portfolio companies, DiversiTech and PremiStar, are experiencing strong growth as extreme weather drives higher demand for cooling and maintenance services.

Since their acquisition in 2021, DiversiTech’s revenues have increased by 60%, while PremiStar’s revenues have doubled.

EBITDA grew at a compound annual growth rate of 14% at DiversiTech and 22% at PremiStar.

Key HVAC market drivers include extreme weather, an aging installed base, demand for energy-efficient upgrades, and the growth of building automation.

Partners Group is implementing value-creation plans involving investments in operations, supply chains, and technology, as well as selective add-on acquisitions.

Partners Group manages more than USD 186 billion in assets globally and employs around 2,000 professionals.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Partners Group Holding is on 01.09.2026.

The price of Partners Group Holding at the time of the news was 786,40EUR and was down -0,22 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 786,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,03 % since publication.





