Eleving Group 6M Results: Key Highlights as of June 30, 2026

Eleving Group’s revenue reached a record EUR 165.0 million in H1 2026, up 40.4% year-on-year; adjusted EBITDA increased 38.2% to EUR 62.6 million.

Net profit rose 8.6% to EUR 16.5 million, while net profit excluding FX and discontinued operations increased 12.4% to EUR 23.5 million.

The net loan portfolio grew 17.0% from year-end 2025 to EUR 522.2 million, achieving the Group’s full-year portfolio target within the first six months.

Loan issuances reached a record EUR 308.7 million, up 46.4% year-on-year, driven by growth in vehicle, device and consumer financing.

Eleving entered its 18th market by launching consumer lending in South Africa; it also expanded its Tanzanian network to seven branches and over 300 retail partnerships.

Operational efficiency improved, with the cost-to-income ratio declining to 34.2% from 38.0% in 2025, supported by automation, AI adoption and disciplined cost management.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Eleving Group is on 10.08.2026.

The price of Eleving Group at the time of the news was 1,6725EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,6700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,15 % since publication.



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