🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEleving Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Eleving Group
    109 Aufrufe 109 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Eleving Group 6M Results: Key Highlights as of June 30, 2026

    Eleving Group accelerates its growth in H1 2026, delivering record revenues, rising profits, and rapid portfolio expansion across an increasingly global footprint.

    Eleving Group 6M Results: Key Highlights as of June 30, 2026
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Eleving Group’s revenue reached a record EUR 165.0 million in H1 2026, up 40.4% year-on-year; adjusted EBITDA increased 38.2% to EUR 62.6 million.
    • Net profit rose 8.6% to EUR 16.5 million, while net profit excluding FX and discontinued operations increased 12.4% to EUR 23.5 million.
    • The net loan portfolio grew 17.0% from year-end 2025 to EUR 522.2 million, achieving the Group’s full-year portfolio target within the first six months.
    • Loan issuances reached a record EUR 308.7 million, up 46.4% year-on-year, driven by growth in vehicle, device and consumer financing.
    • Eleving entered its 18th market by launching consumer lending in South Africa; it also expanded its Tanzanian network to seven branches and over 300 retail partnerships.
    • Operational efficiency improved, with the cost-to-income ratio declining to 34.2% from 38.0% in 2025, supported by automation, AI adoption and disciplined cost management.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Eleving Group is on 10.08.2026.

    The price of Eleving Group at the time of the news was 1,6725EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,6700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,15 % since publication.


    Eleving Group

    +0,60 %
    +2,85 %
    +0,60 %
    -1,33 %
    -1,03 %
    ISIN:LU2818110020WKN:A40Q8F
    Eleving Group direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE User Eröffnen Sie bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro.





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Eleving Group 6M Results: Key Highlights as of June 30, 2026 Eleving Group accelerates its growth in H1 2026, delivering record revenues, rising profits, and rapid portfolio expansion across an increasingly global footprint.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     