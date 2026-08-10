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    Photon Energy Bond 21/27: Crisis Signals Rise—What Can Investors Do?

    Photon Energy’s bond crisis is deepening: deferred interest, missing accounts, looming restructuring—and investors now face tough choices and possible heavy losses.

    Photon Energy Bond 21/27: Crisis Signals Rise—What Can Investors Do?
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Photon Energy N.V.’s financial situation is reportedly worsening, particularly affecting its 6.50% 2021/2027 bond (ISIN: DE000A3KWKY4).
    • Interest payments due in February and May 2026 have been indefinitely deferred, and the August 2026 payment is also expected to be postponed to preserve liquidity.
    • Photon Energy missed the deadline for publishing its 2025 annual accounts, reducing transparency and limiting investors’ ability to assess the company’s financial position.
    • Bondholders have been asked to vote on preparatory restructuring measures, including appointing a joint representative with extensive powers and commissioning an independent business assessment.
    • Investors may ultimately face significant concessions, potentially including a substantial write-down—or “haircut”—of the bond’s value; the law firm also warns of conflicts of interest and alleged procedural/legal shortcomings.
    • Schirp Schmidt-Morsbach Rechtsanwälte is urging coordinated investor action and will hold online information conferences in German on 17 August 2026 and English on 18 August 2026.



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    Photon Energy Bond 21/27: Crisis Signals Rise—What Can Investors Do? Photon Energy’s bond crisis is deepening: deferred interest, missing accounts, looming restructuring—and investors now face tough choices and possible heavy losses.
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