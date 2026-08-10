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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025
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    Edison Issues New Report on HgT (HGT) – HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025

    HgT navigates a shifting software landscape with resilient growth, solid margins and lower leverage, yet its shares still trade at a steep discount to underlying value.

    Edison Issues New Report on HgT (HGT) – HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • HgT’s portfolio delivered 16% LTM revenue growth and 19% EBITDA growth in H126, including 11% and 17% organic growth, respectively.
    • The portfolio maintained a strong average EBITDA margin of 34%.
    • Average net debt/EBITDA decreased to 6.9x from 7.4x at the end of 2025.
    • Underlying portfolio performance contributed 6 percentage points to Q226 NAV performance, but this was partly offset by a 5-point negative impact from falling peer multiples amid AI-related software uncertainty.
    • Weighted average EV/EBITDA declined to 22.9x from 25.2x at the end of 2025; Edison believes HgT is well positioned to benefit from AI-enhanced software products.
    • NAV total return was 0.5% in Q226 and -4.9% in H126, while HgT’s shares traded at a historically wide 25% discount to NAV.

    The price of HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 at the time of the news was 4,6075EUR and was down -0,65 % compared with the previous day.


    HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025

    +0,76 %
    +1,00 %
    +4,10 %
    +4,82 %
    -23,28 %
    +93,54 %
    ISIN:GB00BJ0LT190WKN:A2PKX2
    HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






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    Edison Issues New Report on HgT (HGT) – HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 HgT navigates a shifting software landscape with resilient growth, solid margins and lower leverage, yet its shares still trade at a steep discount to underlying value.
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