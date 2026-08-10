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    Fresenius: Fitch Upgrades Outlook from Stable to Positive

    Fresenius SE is strengthening its financial profile, earning a positive outlook from Fitch and reaffirmed investment-grade ratings across all major agencies.

    Fresenius: Fitch Upgrades Outlook from Stable to Positive
    Foto: Arne Dedert - dpa
    • Fitch Ratings upgraded Fresenius SE’s outlook from stable to positive while affirming its BBB- credit rating.
    • Fitch cited Fresenius’ stronger business profile under #FutureFresenius, particularly its focus on Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Kabi.
    • Improved credit metrics, stronger cash flow, reduced leverage, and a stronger balance sheet were highlighted as key developments.
    • Fresenius reported operational momentum and earnings growth in its Q2 results while continuing to invest in innovation and business expansion.
    • Fresenius retains investment-grade ratings from all three major agencies: S&P (BBB/positive), Moody’s (Baa3/stable), and Fitch (BBB-/positive).
    • The company remains committed to its target net debt/EBITDA leverage range of 2.5–3.0x and to maintaining investment-grade status.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Fresenius is on 04.11.2026.

    The price of Fresenius at the time of the news was 47,02EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.
    5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 46,92EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,21 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 26.388,00PKT (+0,16 %).


    Fresenius

    0,00 %
    +4,74 %
    +11,25 %
    +14,77 %
    +6,91 %
    +63,45 %
    +4,83 %
    -31,59 %
    +3.265,00 %
    ISIN:DE0005785604WKN:578560
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    Fresenius: Fitch Upgrades Outlook from Stable to Positive Fresenius SE is strengthening its financial profile, earning a positive outlook from Fitch and reaffirmed investment-grade ratings across all major agencies.
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