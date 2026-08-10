Fresenius: Fitch Upgrades Outlook from Stable to Positive

Fitch Ratings upgraded Fresenius SE’s outlook from stable to positive while affirming its BBB- credit rating.

Fitch cited Fresenius’ stronger business profile under #FutureFresenius, particularly its focus on Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Kabi.

Improved credit metrics, stronger cash flow, reduced leverage, and a stronger balance sheet were highlighted as key developments.

Fresenius reported operational momentum and earnings growth in its Q2 results while continuing to invest in innovation and business expansion.

Fresenius retains investment-grade ratings from all three major agencies: S&P (BBB/positive), Moody’s (Baa3/stable), and Fitch (BBB-/positive).

The company remains committed to its target net debt/EBITDA leverage range of 2.5–3.0x and to maintaining investment-grade status.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Fresenius is on 04.11.2026.

The price of Fresenius at the time of the news was 47,02EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 46,92EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,21 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 26.388,00PKT (+0,16 %).







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