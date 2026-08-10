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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPATRIZIA AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu PATRIZIA
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    PATRIZIA EBITDA Soars 46.6% to €42.7m in H1 2026

    PATRIZIA delivered a strong first half of 2026, combining robust earnings growth, higher margins and disciplined cost control with a solid balance sheet and resilient transaction activity.

    PATRIZIA EBITDA Soars 46.6% to €42.7m in H1 2026
    Foto: PATRIZIA SE
    • EBITDA rose 46.6% year-on-year to EUR 42.7 million in H1 2026, while the EBITDA margin improved to 31.6% from 21.5%.
    • Net profit increased significantly to EUR 14.7 million, compared with EUR 4.7 million in H1 2025.
    • Transaction activity showed signs of recovery: signed transactions increased 15.6% to EUR 1.6 billion, while client equity raised rose to EUR 0.8 billion.
    • Operating expenses declined 10.9% to EUR 99.8 million, supported by lower staff costs and ongoing platform optimisation.
    • PATRIZIA further strengthened its financial position, with available liquidity of EUR 122.2 million and a net equity ratio of 72.7%; AUM stood at EUR 55.9 billion.
    • Full-year 2026 guidance was confirmed, including AUM of EUR 55–60 billion, EBITDA of EUR 60–75 million and an EBITDA margin of 22.0–26.5%.

    The next important date, PATRIZIA SE | H1 2026 Half-Year Financial Report, at PATRIZIA is on 10.08.2026.

    The price of PATRIZIA at the time of the news was 7,4700EUR and was up +0,95 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.531,82PKT (-0,69 %).


    PATRIZIA

    +1,89 %
    +2,72 %
    -8,83 %
    +0,68 %
    -1,07 %
    -20,96 %
    -65,52 %
    -60,85 %
    -59,89 %
    ISIN:DE000PAT1AG3WKN:PAT1AG
    PATRIZIA direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    PATRIZIA EBITDA Soars 46.6% to €42.7m in H1 2026 PATRIZIA delivered a strong first half of 2026, combining robust earnings growth, higher margins and disciplined cost control with a solid balance sheet and resilient transaction activity.
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