PATRIZIA EBITDA Soars 46.6% to €42.7m in H1 2026

EBITDA rose 46.6% year-on-year to EUR 42.7 million in H1 2026, while the EBITDA margin improved to 31.6% from 21.5%.

Net profit increased significantly to EUR 14.7 million, compared with EUR 4.7 million in H1 2025.

Transaction activity showed signs of recovery: signed transactions increased 15.6% to EUR 1.6 billion, while client equity raised rose to EUR 0.8 billion.

Operating expenses declined 10.9% to EUR 99.8 million, supported by lower staff costs and ongoing platform optimisation.

PATRIZIA further strengthened its financial position, with available liquidity of EUR 122.2 million and a net equity ratio of 72.7%; AUM stood at EUR 55.9 billion.

Full-year 2026 guidance was confirmed, including AUM of EUR 55–60 billion, EBITDA of EUR 60–75 million and an EBITDA margin of 22.0–26.5%.

The next important date, PATRIZIA SE | H1 2026 Half-Year Financial Report, at PATRIZIA is on 10.08.2026.

The price of PATRIZIA at the time of the news was 7,4700EUR and was up +0,95 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.531,82PKT (-0,69 %).







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