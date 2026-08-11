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    Strong H1 2026 Earnings: FFO I Poised for Guidance High

    TAG’s first half of 2026 was marked by rising FFO, expanding Polish operations, a major IPO, and growing property values across its German and Polish portfolios.

    Strong H1 2026 Earnings: FFO I Poised for Guidance High
    Foto: Julian Stratenschulte - dpa
    • FFO I rose 9% year-on-year to EUR 100.2 million in H1 2026, leading TAG to expect 2026 FFO I at the upper end of its guidance range.
    • FFO II increased 11% to EUR 118.6 million, supported by EUR 18.6 million in net income from Polish property sales (+12%).
    • TAG sold 1,350 apartments in Poland during H1 2026, compared with 1,158 in the same period of 2025.
    • The acquisition of the R4R portfolio was completed on 27 May 2026, adding around 5,300 rental units and expanding TAG’s Polish rental portfolio to approximately 9,100 apartments.
    • TAG’s successful ROBYG IPO generated total gross proceeds of around EUR 282 million; TAG retained a 67.1% majority stake, while its pro forma LTV is expected to fall to approximately 42.2%.
    • Property values continued to increase: the German portfolio rose 1.5% in H1 2026, while EPRA NTA reached EUR 21.38 per share, up 6% year-on-year.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at TAG Immobilien is on 11.08.2026.

    At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.325,68PKT (-0,58 %).


    TAG Immobilien

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    ISIN:DE0008303504WKN:830350
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    Strong H1 2026 Earnings: FFO I Poised for Guidance High TAG’s first half of 2026 was marked by rising FFO, expanding Polish operations, a major IPO, and growing property values across its German and Polish portfolios.
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