Strong H1 2026 Earnings: FFO I Poised for Guidance High

FFO I rose 9% year-on-year to EUR 100.2 million in H1 2026, leading TAG to expect 2026 FFO I at the upper end of its guidance range.

FFO II increased 11% to EUR 118.6 million, supported by EUR 18.6 million in net income from Polish property sales (+12%).

TAG sold 1,350 apartments in Poland during H1 2026, compared with 1,158 in the same period of 2025.

The acquisition of the R4R portfolio was completed on 27 May 2026, adding around 5,300 rental units and expanding TAG’s Polish rental portfolio to approximately 9,100 apartments.

TAG’s successful ROBYG IPO generated total gross proceeds of around EUR 282 million; TAG retained a 67.1% majority stake, while its pro forma LTV is expected to fall to approximately 42.2%.

Property values continued to increase: the German portfolio rose 1.5% in H1 2026, while EPRA NTA reached EUR 21.38 per share, up 6% year-on-year.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at TAG Immobilien is on 11.08.2026.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.325,68PKT (-0,58 %).





