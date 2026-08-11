Strong H1 2026 Earnings: FFO I Poised for Guidance High
TAG’s first half of 2026 was marked by rising FFO, expanding Polish operations, a major IPO, and growing property values across its German and Polish portfolios.
Foto: Julian Stratenschulte - dpa
- FFO I rose 9% year-on-year to EUR 100.2 million in H1 2026, leading TAG to expect 2026 FFO I at the upper end of its guidance range.
- FFO II increased 11% to EUR 118.6 million, supported by EUR 18.6 million in net income from Polish property sales (+12%).
- TAG sold 1,350 apartments in Poland during H1 2026, compared with 1,158 in the same period of 2025.
- The acquisition of the R4R portfolio was completed on 27 May 2026, adding around 5,300 rental units and expanding TAG’s Polish rental portfolio to approximately 9,100 apartments.
- TAG’s successful ROBYG IPO generated total gross proceeds of around EUR 282 million; TAG retained a 67.1% majority stake, while its pro forma LTV is expected to fall to approximately 42.2%.
- Property values continued to increase: the German portfolio rose 1.5% in H1 2026, while EPRA NTA reached EUR 21.38 per share, up 6% year-on-year.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at TAG Immobilien is on 11.08.2026.
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